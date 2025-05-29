403
Netanyahu labels NYT statement on Iran attack plots as ‘fake news’
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed a New York Times report suggesting that Israel may sabotage US-Iran nuclear negotiations by launching an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities. In a short statement, Netanyahu’s office labeled the article as “fake news.”
The NYT report, citing anonymous sources, claimed that Israeli officials are concerned President Donald Trump may allow Iran to maintain its uranium enrichment capabilities—something Israel firmly opposes. It also alleged that US intelligence believes Israel could strike Iran with as little as seven hours’ notice, even if a diplomatic deal is reached.
The article also mentioned meetings between top Israeli officials—Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Mossad Director David Barnea—and American counterparts, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to express concern over the US-Iran talks.
The Biden administration’s negotiations with Iran aim to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions while easing sanctions imposed in 2018. However, Iran has refused to give up its enrichment program, which enriches uranium to 60%—far above the 3.67% limit set by the now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal and close to weapons-grade levels.
While not directly involved in the talks, Israel has consistently voiced alarm over Iran’s nuclear program. Despite this, both US and Iranian officials have described recent negotiations in Oman as productive. US envoy Witkoff stressed that while the US seeks a diplomatic outcome, it will not tolerate Iran maintaining any enrichment capability.
On Monday, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem spoke with Netanyahu, relaying President Trump’s message emphasizing the importance of staying united and allowing diplomacy to take its course.
Iran, meanwhile, maintains that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called US demands to dismantle its facilities “unrealistic” and reaffirmed that uranium enrichment will continue regardless of the deal’s outcome.
