KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Down 17 Cents To USD 64.09 Pb


2025-05-29 03:02:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 29 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil fell 17 cents during Wednesday's trading to hit USD 64.09 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 64.26 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent futures rose by 81 cents to USD 64.90 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up by 95 cents to USD 61.84 pb. (end)
