UK wants permanent Arctic army existence
(MENAFN) The UK government is reportedly considering the possibility of creating a permanent military presence in the Arctic in response to perceived threats from Russia, according to The Telegraph. This move is believed to be under consideration as part of the upcoming Strategic Defence Review, commissioned by the Labour government last year.
Although NATO has steadily increased its military footprint in the Arctic, the UK has also been independently reinforcing its defense ties with Norway and Iceland. Russia, meanwhile, has consistently criticized NATO’s actions in the region, warning that any buildup will be matched by a corresponding Russian response to preserve strategic balance.
The Telegraph cited speculation that the defence review may result in British troops being permanently stationed in the Arctic. Supporting this narrative, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy recently visited Norway and Iceland, with Arctic military strategy high on his agenda. On social media, Lammy described the Arctic as NATO’s “northern flank,” emphasizing its strategic importance.
In an interview with The Telegraph, Lammy remarked that the Arctic is becoming a “key arena for geopolitical competition,” and accused Russia of having increased its military activity in the region for years. Ed Arnold of the Royal United Services Institute suggested NATO should take advantage of Russia's preoccupation with Ukraine to assert dominance in the Arctic.
In April, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte confirmed that the alliance was actively collaborating to defend Arctic territory. In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was taking measures to counter NATO's Northern European buildup.
Russia has expressed growing concern over NATO’s increasing focus on the Arctic. President Vladimir Putin noted that while Russia has not issued threats in the region, it remains committed to defending its interests. This comes after Finland and Sweden joined NATO in 2023 and 2024 respectively, ending decades of neutrality due to heightened security fears linked to the Ukraine conflict.
