Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Marcos Orders Mass Resignation of Firm Executives

2025-05-29 02:31:42
(MENAFN) Leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines has directed all senior officials of Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) to step down from their posts.

This directive, issued just six days after he demanded the resignations of his Cabinet secretaries, marks a sweeping move aimed at reshaping his administration.

The instruction specifically targets non-ex-officio chairpersons, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), as well as all designated directors, trustees, and board members within GOCCs.

According to a memorandum issued by the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) on Monday and released publicly on Wednesday, these officials were told to "immediately submit their respective courtesy resignations to the President through the Office of the Executive Secretary."

The GCG explained that the move aligns with "the President's announced intention to recalibrate and realign his Administration's policies and priorities with the people's expectations."

This implies a broader effort by Marcos Jr. to adjust the direction of his government in response to public sentiment and administrative goals.

In the meantime, the officials concerned will continue performing their responsibilities "subject to any further directives that the Office of the President may deem proper," until the resignations are either accepted or further action is taken.

President Marcos Jr. previously mentioned the underwhelming outcome of government-supported candidates in the May 12 midterm elections as a key reason for asking his Cabinet members to resign.

Only six of the senatorial candidates he endorsed managed to secure seats in the Senate, a result that fell below expectations and may have prompted this broad leadership shake-up.

MENAFN29052025000045017167ID1109609229

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

