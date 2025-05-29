PDTRA, French Companies Discuss Off-Season Tourist Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, May 28 (Petra) - Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) on Wednesday discussed cooperation with French companies working in managing tourism events and activities to develop "quality" travel programs that contribute to stimulating tourist activity in the city, especially during off-seasons with decreasing visitor numbers.During the meeting, PDTRA Chairman, Dr. Fares Breizat, said the authority is working to diversify the tourist product within "strategic" partnerships with international entities, which have "advanced" expertise in organizing major events.Petra, he stated, possesses "unique" capabilities that qualify the ancient city to become a "permanent" destination for culture, tourism, and entertainment throughout the year.In turn, representatives of the French companies expressed "remarkable' interest in launching "innovative" events in the city, praising Petra's status as a "distinguished global" destination and its "promising" opportunities for kicking off joint initiatives that strengthen its position on the international travel map.The statement indicated that the discussion comes within the framework of the PDTRA's efforts to promote tourist product and achieve "sustainable" economic development by attracting tourist investments and stimulating visitor flow during off-peak periods.