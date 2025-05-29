403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PDTRA, French Companies Discuss Off-Season Tourist Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Petra, May 28 (Petra) - Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) on Wednesday discussed cooperation with French companies working in managing tourism events and activities to develop "quality" travel programs that contribute to stimulating tourist activity in the city, especially during off-seasons with decreasing visitor numbers.
During the meeting, PDTRA Chairman, Dr. Fares Breizat, said the authority is working to diversify the tourist product within "strategic" partnerships with international entities, which have "advanced" expertise in organizing major events.
Petra, he stated, possesses "unique" capabilities that qualify the ancient city to become a "permanent" destination for culture, tourism, and entertainment throughout the year.
In turn, representatives of the French companies expressed "remarkable' interest in launching "innovative" events in the city, praising Petra's status as a "distinguished global" destination and its "promising" opportunities for kicking off joint initiatives that strengthen its position on the international travel map.
The statement indicated that the discussion comes within the framework of the PDTRA's efforts to promote tourist product and achieve "sustainable" economic development by attracting tourist investments and stimulating visitor flow during off-peak periods.
Petra, May 28 (Petra) - Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) on Wednesday discussed cooperation with French companies working in managing tourism events and activities to develop "quality" travel programs that contribute to stimulating tourist activity in the city, especially during off-seasons with decreasing visitor numbers.
During the meeting, PDTRA Chairman, Dr. Fares Breizat, said the authority is working to diversify the tourist product within "strategic" partnerships with international entities, which have "advanced" expertise in organizing major events.
Petra, he stated, possesses "unique" capabilities that qualify the ancient city to become a "permanent" destination for culture, tourism, and entertainment throughout the year.
In turn, representatives of the French companies expressed "remarkable' interest in launching "innovative" events in the city, praising Petra's status as a "distinguished global" destination and its "promising" opportunities for kicking off joint initiatives that strengthen its position on the international travel map.
The statement indicated that the discussion comes within the framework of the PDTRA's efforts to promote tourist product and achieve "sustainable" economic development by attracting tourist investments and stimulating visitor flow during off-peak periods.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment