UN Expert Calls For Global Cooperation To Tackle AI And Cyber Technology Risks

Doha, Qatar: The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights, H E Professor Alena Douhan, has emphasised the urgent need for coordinated global action to address the legal, ethical, and developmental challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber technologies.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the international conference on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights held in Doha, Professor Douhan stressed the significance of the gathering.

“The organization of this conference is extremely important. Cyber technology is rapidly advancing and has become an integral part of our lives. The rise of artificial intelligence is transforming the way we live, yet the associated human rights risks are still emerging and not fully addressed,” she stated.



Professor Douhan pointed out that while the official position of the United Nations General Assembly is to apply the same rights and rules online as offline, the reality is far more complex.“In practice, this principle is not always upheld. As AI continues to evolve, we must work to identify and address the associated risks, gaps, and opportunities through practical experience and multi-stakeholder dialogue,” she said.

In her presentation, Professor Douhan highlighted a range of grave challenges stemming from the development of AI and cyber technologies.“We face serious concerns, including inadequate legal regulation, threats to personal privacy, and growing inequalities in access to knowledge and equipment-particularly in the world's poorest countries,” she explained.

“These issues must be clearly identified and effectively addressed.” When asked about solutions, she underlined the need for a multifaceted approach.

“There is no single answer. A number of steps must be taken-starting with platforms like this conference that raise awareness, encourage dialogue from various perspectives, and help people understand the technical and ethical dimensions of the issue,” she said.

Professor Douhan also emphasized the importance of international cooperation grounded in respect for international law.

“Many countries and communities are being left behind in the development of AI and related technologies. We must foster genuine cooperation to ensure that all people can benefit from academic and technological advancements,” she urged.

She further called for the creation of regional frameworks, as well as the development of expertise among legal professionals, technical experts, and scholars.

