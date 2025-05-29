Musk expresses ‘disappointment’ by Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Elon Musk has publicly expressed his disappointment with President Donald Trump’s newly passed tax and spending legislation, arguing that it contradicts efforts to reduce the national deficit.The bill, recently approved by the House of Representatives, aims to prevent year-end tax hikes while adding to the already massive $36 trillion national debt. It now moves to the Senate for consideration.Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X, had previously been involved in the Trump administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a body formed to implement federal cost-cutting measures. However, Musk recently stepped down from his role to refocus on his business endeavors.In a CBS interview, Musk voiced rare criticism of Trump, stating, “I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill… which increases the budget deficit… and undermines the work the DOGE team is doing.” He further quipped, “A bill can be big, or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both.”Nicknamed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” the legislation aims to make the 2017 tax cuts permanent, while also introducing new tax reductions and increased spending on defense and border security. Critics argue it favors the wealthy and could significantly worsen the national debt over the next decade.Musk highlighted that the bill could reverse much of DOGE’s reported $175 billion in federal savings through agency cuts and staffing reductions. The Senate is expected to challenge the bill, with some Republicans voicing concern over its impact on the deficit and potential threats to Medicaid and Medicare funding.

MENAFN29052025000045015687ID1109608908