Sandeep Reddy Vanga Accuses Deepika Padukone Of Dirty PR Games, Breach Of Trust

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga stirred speculation on social media with a fiery post that many believe targets an unnamed actress who was earlier part of his upcoming film, Spirit.

Many believe Vanga was referring to Deepika Padukone, who reportedly stepped away from the project recently.

In a post shared on his official X handle, Vanga voiced frustration over a broken "unsaid NDA" and alleged betrayal of trust, and wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100 per cent faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are..."

While the director did not confirm the identity of the actress in question, his reference to a female lead exiting Spirit, and being replaced by a "younger actor," aligns with recent reports involving Padukone, who was initially cast opposite Prabhas in the film.

In March 2025, rumours surfaced online alleging that the plot of Spirit had been leaked, with some claiming similarities to the Tamil cop actioner Theri.

However, the source of the leak remains unverified, and no direct evidence has been presented linking Padukone or any other actor to the incident.

Shortly after Padukone's departure, the filmmakers confirmed that Triptii Dimri, who previously appeared in Vanga's blockbuster Animal, will play the female lead in Spirit.

Vanga shared the update on Instagram and wrote, "The female lead for my film is now official :-)"

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from fans, with many praising Dimri's previous performance and expressing excitement about her collaboration with Vanga once again.

Spirit, directed by Vanga and produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, is one of the most anticipated upcoming films starring Prabhas in the lead role.

The film has attracted significant attention due to its high-profile cast and the director's last blockbuster, Animal.