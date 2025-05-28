10-Year-Old Entrepreneur Among Startup Founders At 'UAE Future 50' Initiative

Fifty informative stands showcased Emirati-founded startups at the Boulevard, Emirates Towers, during the launch of the 'UAE Future 50' initiative held on Wednesday. These startups, all founded by Emiratis, are part of a new national initiative aimed at shaping the UAE's future economy through innovation and technology.

The selected companies span 15 strategic sectors ranging from fintech and agtech to space, cybersecurity, and creative industries, all of which are expected to play a critical role in the transformation to a knowledge-based economy. The list also features startups in clean tech, legal tech, food tech, health tech, HR tech, smart mobility, sustainability, and the sharing economy.

"We are not only celebrating their entrepreneurial achievements but also contributing to preparing the UAE's economy for the future by supporting local talent in strategic sectors," said Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, during a panel discussion.

Among the standout entrepreneurs was 10-year-old Al Dhabi Al Mheiri, the youngest on the list. A Generation Alpha founder, she created Rainbow Chimney, a platform that empowers children through storytelling and publishing.

26 per cent of the startups were founded by Emirati women

Al Roumi emphasized the government's commitment to nurturing startups and expanding the role of women in entrepreneurship. "In this first edition, 26 per cent of the startups were founded by Emirati women. We hope to see that number reach 50 per cent in future editions," she noted. "What we hope to see is that among these 50 Emirati startups, there will be billion-dirham companies of tomorrow."

She added that future-readiness is an ongoing process. "Our bet is on our youth, who will carry this nation forward."

The new initiative builds on the momentum of the 100 Future Companies program launched in 2023 by the Ministry of Economy in partnership with the Government Development and the Future Office. That program identified and supported UAE-based companies leading in future-focused sectors.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Nada Al Mheiri, Creative Marketing Executive at the Government Development and Future Office, explained the selection process behind the UAE Future 50. "We wanted to highlight companies that can shape the future of the UAE while inspiring the next generation of Emirati entrepreneurs," she said.

"These startups represent the UAE's economic direction and how we are preparing for the years ahead," Al Mheiri added.