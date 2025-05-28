Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) DNV Comparison Study On CERENERGY Technology

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that as part of its funding strategy and due diligence plan, an independent study has been conducted on the CERENERGY(R) technology versus alternative technologies such as lithium-ion, sodium-sulphur and vanadium flow batteries. DNV was engaged to produce an independent, high-level comparison report evaluating CERENERGY(R) technology against these alternative technologies. DNV is one of the leading energy storage technical advisors and specialises in the identification, evaluation, testing, and certification of battery energy storage systems worldwide.

Highlights

- As part of funding due diligence plan

- Independent comparison study of CERENERGY(R) technology

- DNV was engaged by Altech

- DNV is one of the leading energy storage technical advisors

- CERENERGY(R) - Promising emerging battery technology

The complete comparison report has been prepared specifically for Altech Batteries GmbH and is confidential. Nevertheless, Altech is pleased to publish the Executive Summary of the technology comparison at cell level in the following qualitative overview. Table 1 gives a high-level overview of the advantages and disadvantages for the listed characteristics in comparison to the most widely used technologies on the market against CERENERGY(R) sodium chloride solid state (SCSS) technology.

The DNV primary conclusion states "CERENERGY(R) is one of the promising emerging technologies. Further improvements in terms of the achievable energy density, performance, and cost efficiency can be expected in the coming years" (DNV, May 2025).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">







Corporate Iggy Tan Managing Director Altech Batteries Limited Tel: +61-8-6168-1555 Email: ... Martin Stein Chief Financial Officer Altech Batteries Limited Tel: +61-8-6168-1555 Email: ...