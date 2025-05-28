403
Kuwait Reaffirms Commitment To UNSC Resolution 1325
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah, affirmed that her country made headway in implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security.
Sheikha Jawaher said, in statements to KUNA on Wednesday, that Kuwait backed the efforts aiming to enhance women's participation in peacebuilding and protect them during armed conflicts.
She made the comments on the sidelines of a panel discussion organized by the NATO Istanbul Cooperation Initiative Regional Centre (NATO-ICI) in cooperation with the US Embassy in Kuwait.
The discussion, which gathered a number of diplomats and international organizations, marked the 25th anniversary of the Resolution.
The Kuwaiti Ambassador expressed pride in the significant gains achieved by Kuwaiti women, including the abolition of Articles 153 and 182 of Kuwaiti law and the continued support of the political leadership to empower women to reach decision-making positions.
She noted that Kuwaiti women currently hold three ministerial positions and represent 28 percent of Kuwaiti diplomats, 10 percent of leadership positions in the Interior Ministry, and 48 percent of military leadership, reflecting the progress made in empowering women.
In 2023, the Foreign Ministry formed a national committee comprising representatives from the Ministries of Information, Interior, Defense, and Justice, along with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and the Supreme Council for Planning and Development.
The committee aims to implement Resolution 1325 and develop national policies and plans that support women's participation in peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts, in coordination with civil society, and enhance cooperation with countries.
For her part, the UN Secretary-General's Representative and Resident Coordinator to Kuwait, Ghada Al-Taher, delivered a speech in which she reviewed global achievements.
Women still constitute only 10 percent of UN peacekeeping forces, 9 percent of UN military personnel, 21 percent of police officers, while the percentage of women in senior positions at the rank of general or equivalent does not exceed 3 percent.
Al-Taher added that women's participation in UN negotiating processes in 2024 did not exceed 17 percent, despite their participation in 7 out of 9 negotiations.
Women's participation increases the chances of success of peace agreements by 20 percent during the first two years and by 35 percent over 15 years, confirming that the presence of women is not only a legal requirement, but also a necessity for achieving sustainable and comprehensive peace.
For her part, in a statement to KUNA, US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Sasahara stressed the importance of NATO-ICI's role in shedding light on current issues in the region and hosting effective activities that enhance the exchange of expertise and cooperation between diplomats and military personnel in NATO member states and their partners in the region.
The panel discussion saw the active participation of Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tubbi Nur Sonmez and Canadian Ambassador Alia Mwani, who reviewed their countries' efforts in supporting the UN resolution and related national action plans.
They emphasized that political and institutional commitment in their countries has led to a significant increase in women's participation in security and diplomatic sectors and decision-making positions, reflecting the positive impact of the resolution's implementation. (end)
