$5 Brisket Sandwich + Free Side for Rewards Members Today Only

Dallas, TX, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue, the world's largest barbecue concept, is bringing the heat this National Brisket Day, Wednesday, May 28 , with two mouthwatering offers designed to delight barbecue lovers nationwide. Known for its authentic, slow-smoked Texas-style brisket, Dickey's is celebrating its signature meat with a $5 Brisket Sandwich available to all guests and a free Signature side for Big Yellow Cup Rewards members .

National Brisket Day Offers

Promotion 1 – $5 Texas Brisket Sandwich for Everyone

For one day only, guests can enjoy Dickey's famous Texas Brisket Sandwich for just $5 – a tender, smoky classic that's slow-smoked to perfection and piled high on a toasted bun. This deal is valid in-store, online at Dickeys.com, and through the Dickey's App , limited to one per transaction .

Promotion 2 – Free Signature Side for Big Yellow Cup Rewards Members

Loyalty has its rewards. All registered Big Yellow Cup Rewards members will receive a free small Signature Side – the perfect complement to that $5 brisket sandwich. Guests can redeem this offer any time within 7 days of National Brisket Day.

“Brisket is at the heart of who we are. It's the recipe that built Dickey's and made us a trusted name in barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“National Brisket Day is our chance to honor our roots and say thank you to the guests who continue to support real, slow-smoked barbecue. We're excited to offer unbeatable deals and a taste of true Texas flavor.”

Founded in 1941, Dickey's has earned its reputation by smoking all meats on-site, using hickory wood and time-honored techniques passed down through generations. Brisket, in particular, remains the crown jewel of the menu.

“We've built a legacy on brisket – how we smoke it, serve it and share it,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“We're proud to celebrate National Brisket Day with a bold offer that brings more folks to the pit. Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-time guest, this is the perfect time to experience authentic Texas barbecue.”

Join the Big Yellow Cup Rewards Program

To make the most of future deals, guests are encouraged to join the Big Yellow Cup Rewards Program via the Dickey's App or online. Members earn points on every purchase and receive access to exclusive offers, promotions, and surprises throughout the year.

For more information or to order online, visit .



About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts - because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group , and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc .

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit . For franchise opportunities, visit .

