Swiss Government Adopts Draft Mandate For US Tariff Negotiations

MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Wednesday, the federal government adopted a draft negotiating mandate on trade and economic issues with the US. The aim is to find a solution to the US customs dispute. In addition to tariff issues, the talks will also cover non-tariff issues. This content was published on May 28, 2025 - 14:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Switzerland's aim is to strengthen bilateral economic relations with its most important trading partner after the EU, as the federal government stated in a press release. The national government will endeavour to maintain or even improve market access in the US.

The US government under President Donald Trump introduced a global blanket tariff of 10% on imports at the beginning of April. There was also a country-specific additional tariff of 21% for Switzerland. However, this was then suspended for 90 days until July 9. Bern now wants to find a long-term solution with Washington by this deadline.

