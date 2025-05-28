Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Government Adopts Draft Mandate For US Tariff Negotiations

2025-05-28 02:09:06
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) On Wednesday, the federal government adopted a draft negotiating mandate on trade and economic issues with the US. The aim is to find a solution to the US customs dispute. In addition to tariff issues, the talks will also cover non-tariff issues. This content was published on May 28, 2025 - 14:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de Bundesrat verabschiedet Entwurf für ein US-Verhandlungsmandat Original Read more: Bundesrat verabschiedet Entwurf für ein US-Verhandlungsmanda

Switzerland's aim is to strengthen bilateral economic relations with its most important trading partner after the EU, as the federal government stated in a press release. The national government will endeavour to maintain or even improve market access in the US.

The US government under President Donald Trump introduced a global blanket tariff of 10% on imports at the beginning of April. There was also a country-specific additional tariff of 21% for Switzerland. However, this was then suspended for 90 days until July 9. Bern now wants to find a long-term solution with Washington by this deadline.

More More US tariffs pressure Swiss pharma powerhouse

This content was published on Apr 25, 2025 Looming US pharma tariffs could challenge the status quo in pharmaceutical hubs like Switzerland as investment shifts to the US.

Read more: US tariffs pressure Swiss pharma powerhous

