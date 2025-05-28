Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GWC Organises Blood Donation With HMC

2025-05-28 02:03:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) – one of the leading logistics providers in the Mena region, organised a blood donation campaign in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.
The campaign saw strong participation from employees, a statement said. This initiative aligns with GWC's ongoing efforts to support sustainable development and reinforces the social development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030.
In 2024, GWC joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative, aligning itself with more than 23,000 companies from some 166 countries worldwide committed to promoting responsible business practices and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
GWC is committed to launching a series of CSR programmes as part of its broader strategy to create a positive and lasting impact on society. The company's influence is not limited to its commercial activities but extends to include the whole community, as it implements a comprehensive strategy for environmental, social, and governance, the statement added.

