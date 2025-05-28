403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cabinet Hails Amir's Participation In GCC-Asean Summit
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan.
Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:
At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet hailed the participation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Second GCC-Asean Summit held on Tuesday, in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.
The Cabinet emphasised that His Highness the Amir's participation reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to strengthening partnerships and deepening the GCC-Asean cooperation across various fields, in a manner that serves the interests of people and supports joint efforts for development and peace.
Afterward, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda. It approved a draft Cabinet decision to amend the structure of certain administrative units within the Ministry of Labor and define their jurisdictions. This draft decision, prepared by the Ministry of Labor, aims to update responsibilities related to the formulation and development of nationalisation policies, which are considered one of the main pillars for achieving workforce-related development goals.
The Cabinet also approved a draft basic contribution agreement between Qatar Fund for Development and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to support the regular resources of UNFPA. Additionally, it approved a draft agreement between the State of Qatar and the United Nations regarding arrangements for the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption. A draft memorandum of understanding for political consultations on issues of mutual interest between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia was also approved.
The Cabinet was also briefed on the audited financial statements of the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2024, as well as the Authority's annual report for 2024.
The Cabinet's meeting concluded with a review of the 15th annual report on the activities and outcomes of the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations for the year 2024, before the appropriate decision regarding the report was taken.
Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:
At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet hailed the participation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Second GCC-Asean Summit held on Tuesday, in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.
The Cabinet emphasised that His Highness the Amir's participation reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to strengthening partnerships and deepening the GCC-Asean cooperation across various fields, in a manner that serves the interests of people and supports joint efforts for development and peace.
Afterward, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda. It approved a draft Cabinet decision to amend the structure of certain administrative units within the Ministry of Labor and define their jurisdictions. This draft decision, prepared by the Ministry of Labor, aims to update responsibilities related to the formulation and development of nationalisation policies, which are considered one of the main pillars for achieving workforce-related development goals.
The Cabinet also approved a draft basic contribution agreement between Qatar Fund for Development and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to support the regular resources of UNFPA. Additionally, it approved a draft agreement between the State of Qatar and the United Nations regarding arrangements for the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption. A draft memorandum of understanding for political consultations on issues of mutual interest between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia was also approved.
The Cabinet was also briefed on the audited financial statements of the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2024, as well as the Authority's annual report for 2024.
The Cabinet's meeting concluded with a review of the 15th annual report on the activities and outcomes of the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations for the year 2024, before the appropriate decision regarding the report was taken.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment