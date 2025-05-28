Gharwal Attends 13Th Moscow International Security Forum
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) says the Chargé d'Affaires of the Afghan Embassy in Moscow Jamal Nasir Gharwal has participated in the 13th Moscow International Security Forum of Senior Officials.
In a statement, the MoFA said that Gharwal delivered a speech at the forum on recent security developments and achievements in Afghanistan, as well as their regional and international impact.
The ministry added the forum was attended by representatives and officials from over 150 countries across the Global South and East, members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and more than 20 international organisations.
kk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment