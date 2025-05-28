Gharwal Attends 13Th Moscow International Security Forum

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) says the Chargé d'Affaires of the Afghan Embassy in Moscow Jamal Nasir Gharwal has participated in the 13th Moscow International Security Forum of Senior Officials.

In a statement, the MoFA said that Gharwal delivered a speech at the forum on recent security developments and achievements in Afghanistan, as well as their regional and international impact.

The ministry added the forum was attended by representatives and officials from over 150 countries across the Global South and East, members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and more than 20 international organisations.

