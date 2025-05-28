Radyus Research And Eurofins CDMO Alphora Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate And Optimize Drug Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership is built on a shared commitment to operational R&D excellence through long-term client collaborations. By integrating capabilities from preclinical development through clinical proof-of-concept, Radyus and Alphora aim to create a combined services offering to help clients reduce inefficiencies, eliminate handoffs, and improve the likelihood of drug program success.

Radyus & Eurofins Alphora team up to streamline drug development with an end-to-end solution for global biotech clients

Radyus Research will contribute deep expertise in drug development strategy, efficacy and safety animal testing, regulatory planning, clinical trial operations and cross-functional program management. Eurofins CDMO Alphora will serve as the partnership's manufacturing engine, with a strong record in process development and GMP manufacturing for small molecule APIs, biologics and drug products.

"We're excited to launch this partnership and unlock the value for our clients," said Marta New, CEO of Radyus Research. "It reflects our joint belief that long-term collaboration, rather than transactional engagement, is the key to efficient drug development. Together, we're surrounding our clients with a world-class, globally connected operating teams committed to delivering great results."

"This alliance with Radyus enhances our ability to deliver cohesive strategies and executional excellence across the development continuum," Eurofins CDMO Alphora notes. "Together, we're building a high-trust model that reflects the collaborative, global nature of today's biopharmaceutical industry."

Radyus Research and Eurofins CDMO Alphora are redefining early-stage drug development with a unified services solution: integrated, international, and focused on long-term client success.

About Radyus Research

Radyus Research is an integrated drug development organization specializing in preclinical and early clinical program strategy, R&D operations, regulatory submissions, and cross-functional program management. With global expertise and a milestone-driven approach, Radyus supports biotech companies from lead optimization through clinical validation of novel therapeutics and vaccines.

About Eurofins CDMO Alphora

Eurofins CDMO Alphora delivers fully integrated process development and GMP manufacturing solutions for small molecule APIs, drug products and biologics, supporting biopharmaceutical innovators from early development to commercialization. Enhanced by the scientific depth and geographic reach of the global Eurofins network of companies, Alphora provides clients with seamless access to advanced analytical services, bioanalysis, toxicology, clinical logistics, and biomarker discovery.

