Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish foreign minister gathers with Putin’s assistant

2025-05-28 09:49:10
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan gathered on Monday with an assistant to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin in a trip that was two days long to Moscow.

An announcement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X, which is previously known as Twitter, that Fidan gathered with Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s representatives in the initial direct discussions that happened between Russia and Ukraine in more than 3 years in Istanbul.

The discussions that occurred in Istanbul on 16th of May, were assisted by Türkiye, ended with both of them approving to an extensive swap of inmates which sums up of 1,000 individuals from both and to resume talks for a ceasefire.

No more details were given by the ministry on the talks between Fidan and Medinsky.
On Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Fidan's two-day visit starting on Monday, without providing further details.

