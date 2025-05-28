Eid Al-Adha Holiday Set From June 5 Until Evening Of June 10

Amman, May 28 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan announced on Wednesday that the official public holiday for Eid al-Adha will take place from the morning of Thursday, June 5, 2025, through the evening of Tuesday, June 10, 2025.During this period, all government ministries, official departments, public institutions, universities, municipalities, joint service councils, the Greater Amman Municipality, and government-owned companies will be closed.However, the announcement noted that entities whose operations require continuous activity will remain open.

