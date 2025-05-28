403
EU Reinstates Trade Limits on Ukrainian Products
(MENAFN) European Union nations have agreed to bring back import quotas on Ukrainian agricultural imports, according to European Commission representative Balazs Ujvari, as reported by a news agency.
This decision comes as the current system allowing duty-free trade is due to end on June 5.
In response to the intensifying conflict in Ukraine in February 2022, Brussels eliminated tariffs and quotas on agricultural items from the country.
The European Union introduced specific rules known as "Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs)" to help Ukrainian grain and other farm products access international markets.
Nevertheless, the arrival of low-cost Ukrainian goods in Eastern European regions led to strong backlash from domestic farmers, especially in Poland.
The most recent decision, approved by the majority of EU member countries during a meeting on Thursday morning, lays out a group of “transitional measures” intended to gradually remove the ATMs and reestablish certain trade barriers.
Over the past year, some trade limits have already been reinstated, affecting goods like oats, sugar, and eggs.
These targeted measures were introduced following prolonged demonstrations in countries such as Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, where agricultural workers argued they were unable to compete with Ukrainian products exempt from tariffs.
