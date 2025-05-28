LPL Financial Welcomes Mai Park Capital To Linsco Channel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Mai Park, CPWA, has joined LPL's employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial , aligning with existing firm Pence Wealth Management , to launch Mai Park Capital . She reported serving approximately $330 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Merrill Lynch.

Based in Newport Beach, Calif., Park transitioned to financial services in 2007 following a career as a high school science teacher. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Park focuses on estate planning, investment management, retirement planning, tax planning and wealth management, taking a holistic and comprehensive approach with the goal of fostering meaningful, multi-generational relationships.

“Every client's financial journey is unique, shaped by their individual values, goals and circumstances,” Park said.“That's why I believe in taking a personalized approach to working with my clients, one that prioritizes active listening, empathy and experience. Then together, we create a customized roadmap for their financial journey, providing a clear direction, milestones and accountabilities.”

Why Mai Park made the move to Linsco by LPL

Looking to better serve her clients with enhanced technology and broader offerings, Park chose to move to LPL Financial and join the team at Pence Wealth Management. She was drawn to the Linsco model, which serves financial advisors seeking the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having flexibility to run their practices, their way. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL's integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant and other resources that allow advisors to focus on their clients.

“LPL has the size, scale and reputation that will allow me to serve my clients with a boutique-level of service while offering the freedom and flexibility to build my practice on my terms,” Park said.“Aligning with LPL and Pence Wealth Management offers me the ability to focus on my core strength - delivering an exceptional client experience.”

Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said,“We welcome Mai to the Linsco community and congratulate her and the Pence Wealth Management team on the launch of Mai Park Capital. At LPL, we recognize what it takes to launch and operate a thriving business and are committed to investing in streamlined and integrated business solutions designed to help advisors spend more time with their clients and differentiate their practices. We look forward to supporting Mai Park Capital for years to come.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the“Investor Relations” or“Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

