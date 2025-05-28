'Fun-Raiser In Paradise' Raises Over $12,800 For Arts Garage Theatre Camp Scholarships

Arts Garage Logo

Mark Burns & Melissa Perlman of BlueIvy Communications | Credit: Emiliano Brooks

Peter Troup & The Coral Rummer Band | Credit: Emiliano Brooks

Island-Themed Evening Sponsored by BlueIvy Communications Featured Peter Troup & The Coral Rummer Band

- Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO, Arts GarageDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Venue located in Delray Beach that connects the community to the world through the arts, announced today that its 'Fun-raiser in Paradise' event held on Friday, May 16, 2025, raised more than $12,800 through ticket sales and generous donations. Proceeds will fund scholarships for local students to attend PLACES!, Arts Garage's immersive summer theatre camp.More than 125 guests showed up in full tropical spirit, donning vibrant island attire and enjoying delicious bites, community connection, and live music by Peter Troup & The Coral Rummer Band-South Florida's ultimate Jimmy Buffett tribute experience. The event was made possible by the support of BlueIvy Communications , a South Florida-based PR and marketing firm and supporter of Arts Garage.“This was more than just a party-it was a celebration of our commitment to making the arts accessible to every child in our community,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage.“Thanks to the generosity of BlueIvy Communications and all of our supporters, we can open the door to creative exploration for more students this summer.”Melissa Perlman, Founder and President of BlueIvy Communications, added:“Raising critical funds for Arts Garage while dancing to incredible music with friends, neighbors, and our community-that's what I call a perfect night. We're honored to support Arts Garage and help keep the arts thriving in South Florida.”To support Arts Garage or donate to the PLACES! camp scholarship fund, visit artsgarage/donations.About BlueIvy CommunicationsBlueIvy Communications is a strategic public relations and communications agency headquartered in South Florida. Known for its powerful storytelling, media expertise, and results-driven campaigns, BlueIvy partners with companies, nonprofits, municipalities, and leaders to craft compelling narratives that build brand awareness, influence public perception, and drive impact. Founded by Melissa Perlman, a seasoned PR executive, BlueIvy has secured top-tier media placements in outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, NBC Today Show, USA Today, Forbes, and every major broadcast station across South Florida. BlueIvy's team of media professionals and strategic thinkers delivers personalized attention, bold ideas, and measurable results that help clients rise above the noise and lead their industries. Learn more at .About Peter Troup & The Coral Rummer BandFrom Key West to Palm Beach, Peter Troup & The Coral Rummer Band have earned their reputation as South Florida's premier Buffett experience, captivating Parrotheads and newcomers alike with their authentic sound and carefree spirit. Whether it's a beachside festival, a tiki bar blowout, or a private luau, this band guarantees a five o'clock somewhere state of mind. So, grab a frozen concoction, raise your fins, and let the Coral Rummers take you away to Buffett's world-no boat required!About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.

