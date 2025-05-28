Turning The Tide? Police Gains Are Real, But So Is The Scale Of UP's Crime Crisis

(( MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) In recent weeks, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a concerning spurt in violent crimes ranging from gruesome assaults to audacious murders and disturbing sexual violence. There is no doubt that the nature and frequency of these crimes are pointing towards a growing law and order challenge.

The state police's countermeasures and response efforts do showcase a system that is keen not to let the situation spiral.

Bareilly, known for its complex demographic dynamics, saw police launch a crackdown against suspected illegal infiltrators, indicating efforts to address security threats at the grassroots level. The campaign came as several other regions report heightened criminal activity - some with deeply disturbing overtones.

Similarly, in Gaziabad, the killing of a police constable during a raid to capture a wanted criminal sent shockwaves through the force. The incident, which took place in the Masuri area, led to the swift arrest of six suspects involved in the firing.“It was a targeted attempt to obstruct justice, but we have identified and apprehended the culprits,” said Surendra Nath Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, in Agra, the rape of a five-year-old girl reignited debates around child safety and the failure of preventive mechanisms in urban and semi-urban zones.

A similarly horrifying incident was reported in Saharanpur, where a five-month-old infant was killed after slitting her throat while lying next to her sleeping mother - a crime that stunned both the community and law enforcement.

Violence against women and minors isn't the only area of concern. In Unnao, late-night gunfire led to an encounter between police and an accused criminal.

In Bulandshahr, an ongoing case involving the rape of a minor saw police engage in a daylight shootout with the fugitive accused. Two criminals carrying rewards of Rs 20,000 each were caught after an encounter in a well-known city, Firozabad.

A disturbing pattern of mob violence and personal vendettas is also evident. In Ballia, police disclosed the backstory of a targeted shooting of a local businessman, allegedly orchestrated by a rival businessman over a land dispute. The accused had reportedly hired local shooters - two of whom were injured in a subsequent police encounter.

Similarly, in Jaunpur, a pharmacy student was stabbed to death in broad daylight while on his way to an exam, triggering outrage and questions about safety on college campuses.

In other parts of the state, clashes and violent altercations have almost become routine. Deoria reported a violent brawl during a wedding procession; in Greater Noida, rival groups clashed in front of Galgotias University, with videos of the brawl going viral. In Hamirpur, a minor boy was severely beaten by local goons, raising concerns over juvenile safety.

Rising cases of impersonation and fraud also add to the state's law enforcement burden. In Bareilly, a fake police sub-inspector was caught flaunting power using a siren-equipped vehicle. In another shocking case, a man named Afzal allegedly pretended to be Hindu by tying a kalava on his wrist and allegedly raped a Hindu girl after establishing proximity through religious deceit.

Theft and property-related crimes have added another dimension to the situation. In Hardoi, two employees of a jewellery shop were caught with stolen cash and gold worth over Rs 36 lakh. Ghaziabad Police arrested two vehicle thieves who had been preying on commuters near Delhi's border. In Gaziabad's Kaushambi area, local police made swift arrests, demonstrating that while crime persists, it is not being met with inaction.

Despite the crime surge, many believe the Uttar Pradesh Police are responding with remarkable agility. In Basti and Rae Bareli, where crimes against women and family disputes have turned violent, police action has been prompt. Properties worth crores of gangsters such as Jainendra Pratap alias Munna were seized in Ghaziabad, as part of a broader attempt to choke criminal enterprises at their economic roots.

However, many experts point out that these enforcement successes must be accompanied by deeper reform - from community policing to judicial fast-tracking - if UP is to reverse the trend. Policing can't just be reactive. Prevention and intelligence gathering are key, especially in an era of digital crime and communal polarisation.

While Uttar Pradesh grapples with a visible rise in crime, the state machinery appears determined to meet the crisis head-on. The recent crackdown, spate of encounters, and proactive law enforcement suggest that the fight against crime in UP is very much alive - but so is the need for systemic strengthening.