Netanyahu Denies Claims of Starvation in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dismissed allegations that residents of the Gaza Strip are experiencing starvation or that Israel is deliberately using starvation as a method of warfare.
His remarks contradict widespread international evaluations warning that Gaza is facing an extreme threat of famine.
While addressing an audience at a conference, Netanyahu asserted that the Israeli military had taken images of numerous Palestinian detainees from Gaza, asserting that none appeared "emaciated."
He stated, "Thousands and thousands of prisoners taking their shirt off and you don’t see one, not one emaciated from the beginning of the war to the present."
According to him, Israel made the decision at the onset of the conflict to provide Gaza’s civilian population with “essential requirements: food, water, medicine.”
Nevertheless, Netanyahu did not present proof to support his declarations.
His narrative runs counter to reports from international agencies and the United Nations, which have consistently cautioned that people in Gaza are enduring extreme food shortages and widespread hunger.
The Prime Minister also acknowledged that Israeli troops have detained thousands of individuals from Gaza.
Since March 2, Israel has maintained a blockade on crossings into Gaza, cutting off the flow of food, medical supplies, and humanitarian assistance.
This blockade has significantly worsened the dire humanitarian conditions in the area.
Numerous deaths, including among children, have been attributed to malnutrition.
Health authorities within Gaza have already described the unfolding crisis as a famine.
