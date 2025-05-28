403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Survey Shows Australians Back Crackdown on Sugary Drinks
(MENAFN) A recent national survey released Wednesday highlights overwhelming Australian public approval for government interventions aimed at curbing the intake of sugary and sweetened beverages amid escalating obesity concerns.
Surveying more than 2,800 adults, the Canberra-based Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA) found that 83 percent of respondents favor clearer warning labels on sugary drinks about added sugars. Additionally, 73 percent support prohibiting marketing of these beverages to children, while 56 percent endorse implementing a health levy or sugar tax on sweetened drinks.
The survey also revealed public backing for enhanced labeling and advertising restrictions on artificially sweetened products, including "diet" and "zero" sodas, as well as on 100 percent fruit juices. These juices often contain substantial natural sugars and are mistakenly regarded as healthy options, according to a PHAA statement.
PHAA President Caroline Miller, who also led the study published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, emphasized the impact of sugary drinks. She stated, "Sugary drinks are a significant driver of obesity, which has recently overtaken tobacco as Australia's biggest cause of preventable disease burden."
Professor Miller, affiliated with the University of Adelaide, urged the federal government to prioritize public health over commercial profits by setting a global standard for obesity reduction through stringent beverage regulations.
Currently, two-thirds of Australian adults and one-quarter of children face overweight or obesity challenges. Health authorities argue that transparent labeling, stricter marketing bans, and fiscal policies such as sugar taxes are crucial strategies to combat this public health emergency.
Surveying more than 2,800 adults, the Canberra-based Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA) found that 83 percent of respondents favor clearer warning labels on sugary drinks about added sugars. Additionally, 73 percent support prohibiting marketing of these beverages to children, while 56 percent endorse implementing a health levy or sugar tax on sweetened drinks.
The survey also revealed public backing for enhanced labeling and advertising restrictions on artificially sweetened products, including "diet" and "zero" sodas, as well as on 100 percent fruit juices. These juices often contain substantial natural sugars and are mistakenly regarded as healthy options, according to a PHAA statement.
PHAA President Caroline Miller, who also led the study published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, emphasized the impact of sugary drinks. She stated, "Sugary drinks are a significant driver of obesity, which has recently overtaken tobacco as Australia's biggest cause of preventable disease burden."
Professor Miller, affiliated with the University of Adelaide, urged the federal government to prioritize public health over commercial profits by setting a global standard for obesity reduction through stringent beverage regulations.
Currently, two-thirds of Australian adults and one-quarter of children face overweight or obesity challenges. Health authorities argue that transparent labeling, stricter marketing bans, and fiscal policies such as sugar taxes are crucial strategies to combat this public health emergency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment