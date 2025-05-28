Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Survey Shows Australians Back Crackdown on Sugary Drinks

2025-05-28 08:14:23
(MENAFN) A recent national survey released Wednesday highlights overwhelming Australian public approval for government interventions aimed at curbing the intake of sugary and sweetened beverages amid escalating obesity concerns.

Surveying more than 2,800 adults, the Canberra-based Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA) found that 83 percent of respondents favor clearer warning labels on sugary drinks about added sugars. Additionally, 73 percent support prohibiting marketing of these beverages to children, while 56 percent endorse implementing a health levy or sugar tax on sweetened drinks.

The survey also revealed public backing for enhanced labeling and advertising restrictions on artificially sweetened products, including "diet" and "zero" sodas, as well as on 100 percent fruit juices. These juices often contain substantial natural sugars and are mistakenly regarded as healthy options, according to a PHAA statement.

PHAA President Caroline Miller, who also led the study published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, emphasized the impact of sugary drinks. She stated, "Sugary drinks are a significant driver of obesity, which has recently overtaken tobacco as Australia's biggest cause of preventable disease burden."

Professor Miller, affiliated with the University of Adelaide, urged the federal government to prioritize public health over commercial profits by setting a global standard for obesity reduction through stringent beverage regulations.

Currently, two-thirds of Australian adults and one-quarter of children face overweight or obesity challenges. Health authorities argue that transparent labeling, stricter marketing bans, and fiscal policies such as sugar taxes are crucial strategies to combat this public health emergency.

