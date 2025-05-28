Lavrov states Russia reliable associate to Africa in enhancing sovereignty

Russia continues to serve as a dependable partner for African nations in their pursuit of sovereignty and resistance to modern forms of colonialism, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Speaking at an Africa Day celebration in Moscow on Monday, Lavrov addressed African diplomats and officials, reaffirming Russia’s historical and ongoing support for the continent.He highlighted Moscow’s legacy of backing African liberation movements during the Soviet era and pledged continued assistance to help bolster Africa’s global standing. “Russia is committed to strengthening Africa’s role as a distinct and influential force in global development,” Lavrov said, emphasizing support in key areas such as defense, counterterrorism, food, and energy security.Lavrov also endorsed the African Union’s 2025 theme focused on addressing historical injustices and praised a UN resolution advocating for an international day against colonialism. He reiterated Russia’s support for Africa’s inclusion in global governance, particularly with permanent representation on the UN Security Council.Moscow has named Africa as a top foreign policy priority and has deepened its engagement across the continent. Countries like South Africa, Burkina Faso, and Niger increasingly view Russia as a reliable ally. Lavrov confirmed that a ministerial meeting of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum will be held in an African nation later this year, paving the way for the next Russia-Africa Summit in 2026.The Joint Action Plan for 2023–2026, adopted by African and Russian leaders, outlines cooperative efforts in areas including trade, security, education, ICT, agriculture, and culture. Lavrov noted that bilateral trade exceeded $27.7 billion in 2024 and highlighted education as a cornerstone of partnership, with over 32,000 African students currently studying in Russia.He also pointed to growing collaboration in healthcare, epidemic response, and emergency preparedness as further evidence of Russia’s expanding role in Africa’s development.

