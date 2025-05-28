Enjoy The Special Discounts On Soundcloud Promotion Services And Be The Next Viral Star!

MENAFN - IssueWire) Boost your listeners with the Music Promotion Club's upcoming sale! Enjoy a flat 15% off on SoundCloud Promotion Services from May 27 to June 5. Don't miss out!

Brighton, Colorado May 27, 2025 (Issuewire ) - Good news for music artists - The Music Promotion Club is offering a special deal to help boost SoundCloud streams organically. As SoundCloud remains a top platform for rising talent, this offer gives artists a great chance to grow. From May 27 to June 5 , all SoundCloud marketing packages are available at a flat 15% discount. Artists looking for a more tailored approach can also get 10% off custom promotional packages . Whether you are new or experienced, this limited-time sale is a perfect chance to reach more listeners, increase visibility, and save money while making progress in the music industry.

Artists from any music genre can use SoundCloud Promotion Services by choosing from four powerful packages on the Music Promotion Club website. These include the SoundCloud Marketing Package, SoundCloud Marketing Weekly Pack, SoundCloud Promotion Package, and SoundCloud Promotion Weekly Package . Each package offers tools like content marketing, social media ads, email campaigns, and more to boost visibility and engagement. For artists needing a more personalized approach, the Custom Package is ideal. It includes features like an Electronic Press Kit and sponsored social media promotion. These SoundCloud Promotion Services help artists grow their audience and succeed with expert support and real results.

The SoundCloud Marketing Package is built to help artists gain around 13,000 to 14,000 listeners , over 130 likes, and 70 or more reposts. It boosts an artist's SoundCloud presence with daily social sharing and targeted content marketing. The package also includes paid press release distribution, Google News coverage, and keyword-based SEO to improve visibility. For ongoing growth, artists can choose the SoundCloud Marketing Weekly Pack . This recurring option offers 15% more listeners , over 200 likes, and 90+ reposts weekly. It also includes a music blog feature for better reach, paid PR, a custom banner, and the chance to promote new tracks every week, making it ideal for artists looking to grow steadily with organic promotion.

Music Promotion Club's SoundCloud Promotion Package offers all the same features as the standard plan but with a higher reach. Artists can gain up to 31,000 to 32,000 listeners , along with 4 hours of daily content marketing and social sharing. It includes keyword-rich content like music blogs and reviews to boost online visibility. The SoundCloud Promotion Weekly Package is a premium recurring option that delivers even stronger results, with up to 36,000 to 37,000 listeners , over 260 reposts, and more than 300 likes. This package also features press release distribution , two music blogs , two reviews , video creation , email marketing , and event promotion .

As part of their upcoming sale, the company is offering a 10% discount on all custom music promotion packages from May 27 to June 5 . Music Promotion Club 's custom packages are for SoundCloud and YouTube promotion, allowing artists to get up to 150,000 organic SoundCloud plays and 100,000 YouTube views , depending on their budget and needs. These tailored plans are designed to meet each artist's unique needs and budget. With a custom package, artists can choose from high-quality content marketing and professional Electronic Press Kits (EPKs). They can expand their reach through sponsored promotions on Facebook , Instagram , and Google Ads . On top of that, they will receive detailed insights after the campaign, helping guide future marketing efforts more effectively.

So, do not miss out, place your order now and secure the offer!

Media Contact

Music Promotion Club



...

Source :Music Promotion Club

This article was originally published by IssueWire. Read the original article here.