Arda Turan Takes Over as Shakhtar Donetsk New Head Coach

2025-05-28 05:54:25
(MENAFN) Ukrainian football powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk has officially appointed Arda Turan as their new head coach, according to a written announcement released by the club on Tuesday.

At 38 years old, the former Turkish international signed a contract that will keep him with Shakhtar through the summer of 2027. He steps into the role following the departure of Bosnian coach Marino Pusic, who guided the team to the Ukrainian Premier League title during the 2023/24 season but ended the latest campaign in third place, trailing behind Dynamo Kyiv and FC Oleksandriya.

“I’m proud to have joined Shakhtar – a great club with a rich history and great traditions. It’s a team well known across Europe, with the ambition to win every match. I hope to contribute to the club’s legacy and bring our fans many joyful moments through our play,” Turan said.

“We are deeply motivated to win trophies – both in Ukraine and in European competitions,” he added.

Shakhtar CEO Serhii Palkin lauded the new appointment, describing Turan as a “promising and ambitious coach” and expressing strong belief in his capability to thrive both domestically and on the European stage.

Turan’s coaching career began in April 2023 with Istanbul’s Eyupspor, a move that came shortly after he ended his professional playing career in September 2022.

