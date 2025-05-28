Barbeque Grill Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Report To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global barbeque grill market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily due to increasing disposable incomes that enable consumers to spend more on lifestyle and leisure products such as barbeque grills. With a growing interest in outdoor cooking and entertaining, grills have become a favored feature in households and at social events. The hospitality industry-comprising hotels, resorts, and restaurants-is also contributing to this trend by integrating grills into their outdoor dining setups to enhance guest experiences.

Moreover, the popularity of food-related media, including cooking shows and celebrity chefs, has sparked greater interest in grilled food, motivating more people to experiment with grilling at home. The market is further supported by the wide range of available grill types-charcoal, gas, and electric-which cater to diverse consumer preferences and make grilling more accessible. Collectively, these factors are playing a key role in propelling the global barbeque grill market forward.

Market Dynamics Increasing urbanization and a growing number of households with outdoor spaces drive the global market

The rapid pace of global urbanization is significantly shaping modern lifestyles and residential preferences. As urban areas grow and new housing developments emerge, there is an increasing focus on incorporating functional outdoor living areas to improve overall living standards. This trend is driving strong demand for outdoor appliances, especially barbeque grills, which are becoming popular for recreational and social activities.

By 2050, approximately 68% of the global population is expected to live in urban settings, up from the current 55%. This urban growth is fueling the development of homes that feature outdoor spaces such as balconies, patios, and backyards. In the United States alone, more than 60% of households now enjoy access to some form of outdoor living area,

This is estimated to contribute to the rising adoption of barbeque grills and other outdoor cooking equipment.

Increasing demand for portable and compact grills for camping and tailgating creates tremendous opportunities

The growing preference for portable and compact barbeque grills presents a notable growth opportunity in the global market, largely driven by the increasing popularity of outdoor leisure activities like camping and tailgating. Consumers are looking for grills that are easy to carry and set up, without sacrificing cooking performance or flavor.

For example, in May 2024, the cookware company Made In introduced its first portable grill, specifically designed for both home use and tailgating. This compact model supports charcoal and hardwood fuels, offering a traditional open-fire cooking experience. It also includes precise temperature control and is compatible with Made In's Carbon Steel Griddle, enabling users to cook a variety of meals with ease.

Such advancements reflect the market's shift toward convenience and multifunctionality, driving demand in this segment and motivating other manufacturers to launch similarly innovative products.

Regional Analysis

The North American barbeque grill market is thriving, driven by a strong outdoor lifestyle culture and rising disposable incomes. The U.S. leads with high demand for premium gas and pellet grills, supported by brands like Traeger and Weber innovating with smart grills featuring Wi-Fi connectivity and app controls. Seasonal events such as summer cookouts and tailgate parties further boost sales. Canada is witnessing increased interest in portable and electric grills due to urban living and environmental awareness.

Additionally, the rise of backyard renovation trends post-pandemic has encouraged consumers to invest in outdoor cooking setups. The growing popularity of plant-based grilling options is also prompting manufacturers to design grills optimized for vegetables and meat alternatives. With robust retail channels and online platforms, North America remains a key growth region for barbeque grills, supported by evolving consumer preferences for convenience, technology, and sustainability.

Key Highlights



The global barbeque grill market size was valued at USD 5.54 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 5.79 billion in 2025 to reach USD 8.31 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the barbeque grill market into gas, charcoal, and electric grills. The gas segment dominated the market.

By application, the market is categorized into household and commercial uses. The household segment held the largest market share.

By distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online platforms, and others. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Weber-Stephen Products LLC, The Coleman Company, Inc., Char-Broil LLC, Traeger Pellet Grills LLC, Landmann Group, Nexgrill Industries Inc., Broil King, Kenmore, Bull Outdoor Products Inc., Fire Magic Grills

In January 2025, Barbecue technology startup Brisk It introduced its newest smart grill, the Zelos 450, at CES. Priced at \$399, this electric wood pellet smoker offers 450 square inches of cooking space and incorporates generative AI to automate the cooking process and generate custom recipes. It also features Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to control settings and track cooking progress remotely through a mobile app.

Segmentation

