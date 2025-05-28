403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports EU possibly to terminate protections for Ukrainian immigrants
(MENAFN) The European Union is reportedly preparing to reassess the temporary protections granted to Ukrainian refugees, with discussions on phasing out the Temporary Protection Directive (TPD) potentially beginning in June, Euractiv reported Monday, citing an unnamed EU diplomat.
The TPD was activated in early 2022 following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, providing refugees with residence permits, access to jobs, healthcare, education, housing, financial aid, and other social services. Originally designed as a short-term solution under a 2001 framework, the measure was initially set to expire in March 2025 but was recently extended to March 2026.
According to sources, internal EU discussions around "exit strategies" are intensifying due to changing geopolitical conditions. These debates are expected to be a focal point of the upcoming Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting on June 12–13.
While many member states support maintaining the directive for now, experts caution that continued extensions may go beyond the directive’s intended scope. Martin Wagner, a senior policy adviser at the International Centre for Migration Policy Development, warned that the latest extension is already legally questionable. He emphasized the need for a serious conversation about alternative solutions, since the directive was never meant for long-term use.
Another anonymous diplomat warned that prolonging the program could overwhelm national asylum systems — the very outcome the TPD was created to avoid. Wagner noted that the number of Ukrainian refugees currently benefiting from the directive far exceeds what most countries are used to managing, describing the situation as an "incredible burden."
As of March 2025, over 4.3 million Ukrainians were under temporary protection in the EU, with Germany alone hosting more than 1.2 million. Berlin has started reducing welfare support due to financial constraints, and Poland has expressed opposition to accepting more migrants under the EU’s new migration pact.
Meanwhile, more Ukrainian refugees have reportedly fled to Russia than to any other country, with Russian sources claiming that 5.5 million people had crossed the border by 2023.
The TPD was activated in early 2022 following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, providing refugees with residence permits, access to jobs, healthcare, education, housing, financial aid, and other social services. Originally designed as a short-term solution under a 2001 framework, the measure was initially set to expire in March 2025 but was recently extended to March 2026.
According to sources, internal EU discussions around "exit strategies" are intensifying due to changing geopolitical conditions. These debates are expected to be a focal point of the upcoming Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting on June 12–13.
While many member states support maintaining the directive for now, experts caution that continued extensions may go beyond the directive’s intended scope. Martin Wagner, a senior policy adviser at the International Centre for Migration Policy Development, warned that the latest extension is already legally questionable. He emphasized the need for a serious conversation about alternative solutions, since the directive was never meant for long-term use.
Another anonymous diplomat warned that prolonging the program could overwhelm national asylum systems — the very outcome the TPD was created to avoid. Wagner noted that the number of Ukrainian refugees currently benefiting from the directive far exceeds what most countries are used to managing, describing the situation as an "incredible burden."
As of March 2025, over 4.3 million Ukrainians were under temporary protection in the EU, with Germany alone hosting more than 1.2 million. Berlin has started reducing welfare support due to financial constraints, and Poland has expressed opposition to accepting more migrants under the EU’s new migration pact.
Meanwhile, more Ukrainian refugees have reportedly fled to Russia than to any other country, with Russian sources claiming that 5.5 million people had crossed the border by 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment