Vastu Tips: How The Colour Of Your Shoes Can Influence Your Destiny

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)Wearing shoes is a part of our daily routine. Whether going out, to the office, or to the temple, it's hard to take a step without footwear. But have you ever thought that the shoes you wear can also affect your destiny? There's a deep connection between Vastu and astrology.

According to Vastu Shastra, each colour is associated with a planet. If Mercury is strong in your horoscope, you should avoid wearing green shoes as it can create obstacles for you. Similarly, those with a strong Mars in their horoscope should avoid red and yellow shoes. Red is associated with Mars, and yellow represents Jupiter. Incorrect use of these colours can lead to unrest, family discord, and financial problems. Therefore, while buying shoes, consider not only the style but also the colour carefully.

White is considered a symbol of peace, purity, and positive energy. Wearing white shoes is considered auspicious in both Vastu and astrology. Wearing white shoes brings peace of mind, reduces mental stress, and increases self-confidence. This colour doesn't clash with any planet, so people of all zodiac signs can wear it without fear. If you are confused and want a safe option, white shoes can be an excellent choice.

If you are facing obstacles in your job or business, Vastu suggests a simple and effective remedy. Donate your old but clean shoes to someone needy on a Saturday. This remedy is specifically done to appease Saturn. Doing so can reduce the troubles in your life and bring momentum to stalled work. Also, this donation increases your merit and can open the closed doors of your destiny.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.