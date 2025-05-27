Deepika Listens To 'Inner Voice' When 'Faced With Complicated Situations' Amid 'Spirit' Controversy

(( MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Amid the ongoing controversy with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga over“Spirit”, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone said that whenever she faces“complicated situations,” she listens to her inner voice and stands by her decisions

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from an event she attended in Stockholm. The actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a red voluminous floor sweeping gown and captioned it:“Hej from Stockholm!”

However, it was her conversation with Vogue Arabia, which caught the attention of many. The portal shared a video of the actress talking about the event and also spoke about how she keeps herself“balanced”.

Deepika in the video said:“I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic you know and whenever I'm faced with complicated situations or difficult situations... I think being able to listen to my inner voice and just make decisions and stand by decisions that really give me a lot of peace is when I feel most in equilibrium.”

The actress also spoke about how she shot for a campaign while she was pregnant.

“I think in the way that the team took care of me through my pregnancy and also a couple of months ago when I was just a new mother, I think in the way that the brand has been so supportive of this new journey for me is actually my most favourite memory and something that I will cherish forever.”

A day before on May 27, Sandeep in a cryptic post lashed out about leaking the story of his upcoming film“Spirit” and questioning whether this is what their feminism stands for.

Although he didn't mention the actor by name in his tweet, his words and online reactions make it evident that his post was aimed at Deepika, who was recently replaced by Triptii Dimri in his film Spirit.

Taking to his timeline on social media platform X, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are...."

The filmmaker also went on to say, "Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft and for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it."

He ended his post with a suggestion to the actor. He said, "Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. (Next time, tell the whole story... Because it doesn't make a difference to me!) #dirtyPRgames."