Transport Commissioner Visits Kupwara Assesses, Addresses Public Grievances

Kupwara- Transport Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, today visited Kupwara district to assess functioning of the transport sector besides addressing grievances of the public and the transporters.

The Commissioner interacted with the locals and the transporters, who presented their issues and demands. He assured them that their concerns would be resolved on priority, emphasizing the department's commitment towards responsive governance.

He also inspected the driving trial ground in Handwara, where he personally monitored the ongoing driving tests. He interacted with the applicants, briefing them on road safety norms and encouraging responsible driving practices.

Later, the Commissioner visited the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Kupwara to discuss key transport related issues raised by the public. One of the major concerns was land allocation for the ARTO Office and a dedicated driving test trial ground which had been promptly addressed by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan. The land has been identified and will be transferred to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on priority basis.

Speaking to the media, the Transport Commissioner stated that the objective of his visit was to ensure timely grievance redressal and review the operations of the ARTO Office. He also highlighted the ongoing efforts by the department towards digitising the services, eliminating the need for physical visits to the transport offices.

Vishesh Mahajan was accompanied by RTO Kashmir, Qazi Irfan and ARTO Flying Squad, Muazzam Ali.

MENAFN27052025000215011059ID1109602620