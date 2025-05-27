Agency EA Appoints Dee Hall To Board Of Directors

Dee then co-founded national event marketing agency Stern Hall, introducing several Fortune 500 CPG brands to the power of experiential marketing. This led to the launch of Hall Event Group, later rebranded to FCBX as part of FCB Chicago. Most recently Dee held the position of President at Sunflower Group, an Advantage Solutions agency collection. She led teams that specialized in brand activation and experiential marketing for top CPG brands as well as national field marketing and events for two of the largest beverage marketers in the industry.

Over the course of her career, Dee has been acknowledged for her leadership and mentorship by multiple industry awards including the Chicago Business Journal's Women of Influence Award recognizing women business leaders who innovate, succeed and "pay it forward". She has also held many prestigious industry positions including board member and executive committee member of the BAA (Brand Activation Association), a venerable marketing association that was acquired by the ANA (Association of National Advertisers), co-chair of the ANA Experiential Marketing Committee, and co-host of the REGGIE Awards - recognizing the best marketing campaigns activated by brands and agencies. She's been featured in MEDIAWEEK, BRANDWEEK'S "On a Roll," Event Marketer Magazine and DM News and has led many industry creativity and brand activation award wins for the REGGIE's, Event Marketer's Ex Awards, PRO Awards, and the Effies.

"We are excited to welcome Dee to our board of directors," says Lucy Stratton, CEO. "She brings a wealth of experience in agency leadership and growth with a focus in brand activation and experiential marketing, which will be instrumental in supporting our vision and growth strategy."

"I am thrilled to join Agency EA in this capacity. It's a company I have followed and admired for many years for their impeccable reputation, focus on people and culture and impressive executive leadership team," says Dee Hall.

About Agency EA

Agency EA is an end-to-end experiential house based in Chicago. Founded in 1999, Agency EA partners with the world's biggest brands to break the mold and deliver deeper experiences for their audiences.

