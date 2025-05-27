Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tick Trading Software AG Reorganizes Sales And Customer Management


2025-05-27 02:08:26
tick Trading Software AG reorganizes sales and customer management
27.05.2025
tick Trading Software AG reorganizes sales and customer management

Düsseldorf, May 27, 2025 - tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A35JS99; tick-TS AG) announces that it is reorganizing its sales and customer management. The further development is accompanied by a change in sales management.

After 13 years with the company, the Head of Sales, Oliver Puplinkhuisen, is leaving tick-TS AG at his own request to take on new professional challenges. His successor will be Mr. Zulfukar Olgar. He was previously Head of Account Management. In the course of the personnel change, the teams for new customer acquisition and existing customer management will be merged. This is intended to bring sales and customer management closer together and exploit synergies. The aim of tick-TS AG is to further strengthen its market position as a provider of one of the world's most advanced and reliable platforms for securities trading and settlement.

"On behalf of the entire tick-TS team, I would like to thank Oliver Puplinkhuisen for his exceptional contributions and dedication, which have had a lasting impact on our company. His work has helped us to set new standards in sales. In addition, Oliver Puplinkhuisen has always been an important and reliable sparring partner at my side," says Carsten Schölzki, CEO of tick Trading Software AG, praising the achievements of his departing colleague.“At the same time, I look forward to working with Mr. Olgar to tackle the market opportunities that arise in Germany and abroad.”

Oliver Puplinkhuisen has been working for tick Trading Software AG in sales and existing customer management since April 1, 2012. Since joining tick Trading Software AG, he has made a significant contribution to the development and success of the company. His strategic initiatives and commitment have decisively shaped the sales and customer management processes and put the company in a strong position in the market.

About tick Trading Software AG
With the TradeBase Multi Exchange platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has been successfully providing its professional customers with one of the world's most advanced and reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, a proprietary hosting and housing infrastructure and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.

tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (Regulated Unofficial Market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since 2017 (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, abbreviation: TBX0) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

Contact
tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf

Mail: ...


Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 781767-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A35JS99
WKN: A35JS9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
