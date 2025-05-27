Vietnamese Pho Restaurant Launches Dance-Inspired Dining Experience In Collaboration With Content Creators

Chef My #DanceBehindtheCounter

Staff in front of Pho Ever Storefront

Rice and Chicken Roti at Pho Ever

Pho Ever x Grublife launch a viral food-dance collab featuring chef/dancer My Nguyen and #DanceBehindTheCounter to spotlight Vegas' creative talent.

- Chef My Nguyen SUMMERLIN LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pho Ever, a beloved Vietnamese restaurant in the heart of Summerlin, Las Vegas , is putting a fresh spin on food content by blending culinary craft with the rhythm of dance. In a vibrant collaboration with food content creator @Grublife , the restaurant introduces a unique food review experience-with a twist.At the heart of the campaign is Chef My Nguyen, a professional dancer-turned-chef, who sees an undeniable link between the kitchen and the stage.“In both food and dance, it's about style, flow, and texture. The right balance brings out true expression-whether it's a bowl of pho or a freestyle on the floor,” says Chef My.The video, captured by Grublife, showcases Pho Ever's signature dishes alongside unexpected choreography-performed right behind the counter. It's all part of a new movement Pho Ever is championing to support local artists and dancers. The restaurant has officially kicked off a #DanceBehindTheCounter trend, inviting performers to bring their artistry into the kitchen and share it with the world.This bold fusion of food and performance celebrates community, creativity, and culture-core values at Pho Ever. With its growing following and dynamic social presence, the restaurant continues to redefine what dining out in Vegas can look and feel like.Whether you're a Vegas local or just visiting, Pho Ever is the perfect spot to refuel-or sober up-after a night of dancing. Come enjoy a bowl of pho-and if you're feeling bold, ask to film your own dance behind the counter and join the #DanceBehindTheCounter movement.Follow the movement on Instagram at @phoevernv and @grublife

