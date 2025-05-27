Interventional Cardiology Market Set To Double To $28.67 Billion By 2031 Datam Intelligence

Interventional Cardiology Market | DataM Intelligence

Interventional cardiology market set to grow at a 9.1% CAGR through 2031, driven by rising CVD prevalence, aging populations, and continuous device innovation.

- DataM IntelligenceDELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The interventional cardiology market , valued at USD 14.47 billion in 2023, is poised to reach USD 28.67 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2031. Fueled by rising cardiovascular disease incidence, an aging population, and continuous product innovation, interventional cardiology is transforming how clinicians diagnose and treat coronary and structural heart conditions.Market Overview:Interventional cardiology encompasses minimally invasive procedures such as stent implantation, balloon angioplasty, atherectomy, and catheter-based imaging that restore blood flow, repair heart defects, and improve patient outcomes without open-heart surgery. The market is broadly segmented by device type (stents, catheters, PTCA balloons, imaging systems, laser and atherectomy devices) and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices). As healthcare providers embrace outpatient and hybrid-OR settings, demand is shifting toward devices that enhance procedural safety, reduce infection risk, and shorten hospital stays.Get Detailed Premium Sample PDF:Market Drivers:. Escalating Cardiovascular Disease Burden. Aging Global Population. Surge in New Product Launches. Shift Toward Outpatient and Remote Care. Technological AdvancementsKey Product Trends and Developments:. Stents Remain the Cornerstone: Drug-eluting stents (DES) are predicted to maintain the largest share of the market. In August 2021, Sinomed launched its HT Supreme DES in Europe, while in May 2022, the FDA approved Medtronic's Onyx Frontier DES, offering an enhanced delivery system on the proven Resolute Onyx platform.. Next-Gen Catheters Take Center Stage: In 2024, BIOTRONIK introduced the Micro Rx rapid-exchange microcatheter, designed to provide superior guidewire support during percutaneous coronary interventions.. Continued Innovation in Balloons and Imaging: Cutting and scoring balloons, laser atherectomy systems, and advanced image-guided platforms are gaining traction as clinicians demand precise lesion preparation and optimal stent placement.Recent Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships (2024–2025). March 2025: Terumo Corporation formed a distribution alliance with MicroCor, expanding its footprint for microcatheters and specialty guidewires across emerging markets.. November 2024: Medtronic acquired HeartWave, a start-up specializing in next-generation FFR technology, aiming to streamline physiological lesion assessment.. July 2024: Boston Scientific announced a strategic partnership with CardioVision Diagnostics to integrate AI-driven OCT analysis into its imaging systems, enhancing real-time decision support for interventionalists.. April 2024: Abbott completed its acquisition of vascular device innovator VesselTec, bolstering its portfolio of cutting-edge stent technologies.Competitive Landscape:Major players advancing the interventional cardiology field include Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (through its Biosense Webster and Cordis subsidiaries), Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen, Biosensors International, Terumo Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Edwards Lifesciences, and Cook Medical.These companies are investing heavily in R&D, strategic collaborations, and geographic expansion to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.As cardiovascular disease continues to impose a significant global health burden, the interventional cardiology market is entering a phase of unprecedented growth and innovation. Driven by an aging patient base, technological breakthroughs, and a shift toward minimally invasive care settings, the industry is poised to deliver safer, more effective treatments that improve long-term outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. With new devices, streamlined procedures, and strategic partnerships on the horizon, interventional cardiology will remain at the forefront of cardiovascular care, reshaping patient experiences and setting new standards in heart disease management.Looking For Full Report? Get It Here:Related Reports:Cardiovascular Prosthetic Device Market Size 2024-2031Cardiology Information System Market Size 2024-2031

