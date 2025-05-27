Leading Experts To Converge At 43Rd Annual SEC And Financial Reporting Conference

USC Leventhal School of Accounting and Financial Executives International Host Hybrid Event Featuring Industry Leaders, Regulatory Authorities, and Key Financial Executives

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the premier association for finance leaders, today announced the agenda for the 43rd Annual SEC and Financial Reporting Conference. This hybrid event, which is open to the public and presented by the USC SEC and Financial Reporting Institute and FEI, will take place on June 11 and 12. Attendees can attend online or in person at Town & Gown Ballroom located on the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles; up to 14.5 CPE credits are available for attending.

This premier annual West Coast event connects attendees with industry leaders, accounting executives, and policymakers from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) , the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) , and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) . The agenda targets Corporate Financial Officers, Finance Leaders, Controllers, Auditors, Financial Institution Executives, Small Business Owners, CPAs, Financial Analysts, Attorneys, and professionals interested in SEC and financial reporting issues.

SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda, FASB Chair Richard R. Jones, and SEC Acting Chief Accountant Ryan Wolfe will take center stage as this year's keynote speakers. The "Fireside Chats" will be moderated by John White, Partner, Corporate Department, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, and Mark Kronforst, Partner, Americas Director of SEC Regulatory Matters, Ernst and Young, and Former Chief Accountant, Division of Corporation Finance, SEC.

"Financial reporting stands as the backbone of every organization, yet keeping pace with ever-shifting regulations is no small feat," remarked Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of FEI and FERF. "That's why we're again joining forces with USC Leventhal and the SEC Financial Reporting Institute. Together, we're offering FEI members --and the entire financial community-- an exclusive front-row seat to this powerhouse event, where they'll gain firsthand insights from the industry's leading regulators."

"We are excited to again co-host our 43rd Annual Conference with FEI and FERF," said Andy Call, Dean, USC Leventhal School of Accounting. "The conference has long been an influential forum on the West Coast to stimulate interaction between the financial community and standard setters, regulators, and policy setters at the highest levels. Our conference has evolved to both an in-person event on the USC campus and a virtual offering, welcoming a nationwide audience. I am anticipating another great conference this year."

Sessions from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (U.S. SEC), Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB)

Members of the key financial and regulatory oversight organizations will join panels to discuss the latest developments in rulemaking and standard setting.



U.S. SEC: Mark Uydea, Commissioner; Gaurav Hiranandani, Acting Deputy Chief Accountant, Office of the Chief Accountant; Heather Rosenberger, Chief Accountant, Division of Corporation Finance; Anita Doutt, Acting Deputy Chief Accountant; and Ryan Wolfe, Acting Chief Accountant, Office of the Chief Accountant and Chief Accountant, Division of Enforcement will provide direct insights on current SEC developments, financial reporting, and enforcement updates.



FASB: Jackson Day, FASB Technical Director, will discuss current accounting practice issues.

PCAOB : PCAOB Board Member, Christina Ho will discuss current auditing practice issues.

The regulatory speakers will join executives from Alix Partners, Alphabet, BDO, Comcast Corp, Cornerstone Research, CoStar Real Estate Manager, Cravath, Swaine & Moore, Deloitte & Touche, LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, Grant Thornton, KPMG LLP, Meta, Microsoft Corp., MossAdams LLP, Nike, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Procter & Gamble Inc., PwC, Riveron, Trullion, Wilmer Hale, and The Walt Disney Company.

Session Topics Include:



Planning for Unpredictable Tariff and Trade Pressures

Use of Artificial Intelligence in Accounting and Financial Reporting

Current SEC Developments and Financial Reporting Updates

SEC Enforcement Update

Current Accounting Practice Issues

Current Auditing Practice Issues Controller Roundtable

Agenda and Registration Details

For the complete agenda and to register please visit: or:

The 43rd Annual SEC and Financial Reporting Conference is made possible through the support of the Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF), USC Leventhal School of Accounting and our event sponsors BDO, CoStar Real Estate Manager, Microsoft, MindBridge, Moss Adams, Riveron, Trullion, and WillamsMarston.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit for more information.

About USC Leventhal School of Accounting

The Leventhal School of Accounting is widely recognized as one of the top-tier accounting schools worldwide. An innovator in the areas of accounting research and education, Leventhal offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in a rigorous education environment with a focus on real-world learning. Expert faculty are committed to creating knowledge and sharing it through leading publications and symposia while continuing Leventhal's long-standing tradition of teaching excellence in accounting.

For more than 43 years, Leventhal's USC SEC and Financial Reporting Institute has brought together policy makers, academic scholars, and business and accounting executives to facilitate purposeful discussion on current, complex economic and financial issues. Visit for more information.

The Leventhal School of Accounting is part of the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California (USC). Located in the heart of Los Angeles, Leventhal maintains strong ties to the accounting and business community, both locally and internationally. Visit for more information.

