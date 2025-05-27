403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Considers Full Exit from Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump is mulling over a total withdrawal from the Ukraine peace negotiations due to stalled progress, according to a report by a news agency on Monday, which cited unnamed insiders.
However, the American leader is said to be hesitant about intensifying sanctions on Russia.
Trump seemingly conveyed this stance after a recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, during which he also engaged with several European officials, the news agency revealed.
In that discussion, Trump expressed the view that “Putin thought he was winning the war and would press his advantage,” as described by officials familiar with the exchange.
These sources also noted that Trump “made it clear he had no intention on putting pressure, much less harsh economic sanctions, on Russia.”
An insider from the news agency claimed that Trump essentially declared, “He said, essentially, ‘I’m out.’”
Nevertheless, the article did not clarify whether Trump, who has been doubtful about US aid to Ukraine and has yet to authorize new funding packages, might remain open to continuing military assistance to Kiev.
According to the report, Trump, who has labeled the Ukraine conflict as “Europe’s war,” was taken aback by Moscow’s firm refusal to alter its principal conditions for settling the crisis.
Russia demands that any lasting peace must include assurances of Ukraine’s neutrality, its disarmament, denazification, and acceptance of the new territorial realities on the ground.
However, the American leader is said to be hesitant about intensifying sanctions on Russia.
Trump seemingly conveyed this stance after a recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, during which he also engaged with several European officials, the news agency revealed.
In that discussion, Trump expressed the view that “Putin thought he was winning the war and would press his advantage,” as described by officials familiar with the exchange.
These sources also noted that Trump “made it clear he had no intention on putting pressure, much less harsh economic sanctions, on Russia.”
An insider from the news agency claimed that Trump essentially declared, “He said, essentially, ‘I’m out.’”
Nevertheless, the article did not clarify whether Trump, who has been doubtful about US aid to Ukraine and has yet to authorize new funding packages, might remain open to continuing military assistance to Kiev.
According to the report, Trump, who has labeled the Ukraine conflict as “Europe’s war,” was taken aback by Moscow’s firm refusal to alter its principal conditions for settling the crisis.
Russia demands that any lasting peace must include assurances of Ukraine’s neutrality, its disarmament, denazification, and acceptance of the new territorial realities on the ground.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment