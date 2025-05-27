Industry Pioneer JJM Alkaline Technologies® Celebrates 20 Years Of Manufacturing Condensate Neutralizers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) JJM Alkaline Technologieswas established in 2005 by its founder, George Carney, and his wife, Denise, in their home garage in Massachusetts. 20 years ago JJMdesigned its first condensate neutralizer that was purpose-built to effectively treat acidic condensate, a byproduct of the condensing technology used in high-efficiency, gas-fired heating appliances. Unlike air conditioning condensate, acidic condensate is corrosive because it includes various acids from burning natural gas (or propane). If discharged untreated, it can corrode plumbing, concrete foundations, floor drains, septic systems and other wastewater infrastructure.

From modest beginnings, JJM®'s innovative condensate neutralizer solutions quickly gained traction in the heating and plumbing industries. Today, JJM® is the leading designer and manufacturer of condensate neutralizers. JJM® products are sold via leading wholesale distributors of heating and plumbing equipment throughout the United States and Canada. The company continues to innovate and bring to market purpose-built solutions that heating and plumbing industry professionals rely on to efficiently and effectively treat acidic condensate. Contractors who know, know to "Ask for the Blue Label."

"It's incredible to recognize how much growth JJM® has experienced over the last two decades," said Kyle T. Emmons, President of JJM Alkaline Technologies®. "As we celebrate this company milestone, we are energized about what the next 20 years will bring, especially as condensing heating equipment continues to be rapidly adopted across residential and commercial installations. JJM® is positioned to equip HVAC and plumbing professionals with the best, purpose-built acidic condensate solutions on the market."

With recent code developments, the treatment of acidic condensate is now required by local, national and industry plumbing codes (i.e. 2018, 2021 editions of the International Plumbing Code (IPC)). Industry professionals should install and maintain condensate neutralizers on every condensing appliance installation to ensure code compliance and prevent property damage.

About JJM Alkaline Technologies ®

Founded in 2005 in Massachusetts, JJM Alkaline Technologies ® is the industry pioneer and leading manufacturer of condensate neutralizers used in the heating and plumbing industries. JJM® built the first one. Now, we build the best ones. JJM® offers purpose-built solutions for the treatment of acidic condensate produced by today's high-efficiency, gas-fired heating appliances. JJM® products are trusted by engineers, contractors and service technicians to protect facilities and the environment in compliance with local, national and industry codes. Ask for the Blue Label.

