Key Market Driver For Intravenous Iron Drugs In 2025: Growing Risk Factors And Related Mortality Rates Surge

The intravenous iron drugs market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.44 billion in 2024 to $3.84 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.6%. This significant growth during the historic period can largely be attributed to increasing prevalence of iron deficiency anemia, rise in chronic diseases, swell in healthcare spending, an aging population, and the escalating incidence of target illnesses.

Where Is The Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Headed?

In the years to come, the intravenous iron drugs market size is expected to experience further rapid growth. The market is forecasted to surge from $3.84 billion in 2025 to reach $5.86 billion in 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. This predicted growth can be attributed to factors such as government initiatives, progressive research and development in IV iron drugs, increasing demand for intravenous iron medicines, and improvement in administration and formulation.

What Are The Key Market Drivers For Intravenous Iron Drugs?

A significant growth driver in the intravenous iron drugs market is the rising incidence of chronic kidney disease CKD. CKD refers to the gradual loss of kidney function over time. This results in the kidneys' inability to effectively filter waste and excess fluids from the blood. The incidence of CKD is on the rise, a fact attributed to increasing rates of diabetes and hypertension, which contribute to kidney damage over time. Intravenous iron drugs play a pivotal role in helping CKD patients by replenishing iron stores, correcting anemia, improving hemoglobin levels, thereby enhancing oxygen transport and reducing the need for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents.

What Is The Competitive Landscape Of The Intravenous Iron Drugs Market?

Key players operating in the intravenous iron drugs market include big-name companies like AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Amgen Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., CSL Limited, Sandoz Group AG., Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Galenica Ltd., Dr's Laboratories, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Biocon Limited, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., American Regent Inc., Akebia Therapeutics Inc., Rockwell Medical Inc., Pharmacosmos A/S, Shield Therapeutics plc, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation. They are diligently paving the way for advancements in the sector.

What Innovations Are Expected In The Intravenous Iron Drugs Market?

Major companies in the market are focusing on developing innovative therapies such as intravenous IV iron replacement therapy. This treatment, aimed at improving efficacy, safety, and patient outcomes, delivers iron directly into the bloodstream via an intravenous infusion and is used to treat iron deficiency and anemia, especially in patients who cannot tolerate or adequately absorb oral iron supplements.

What Is The Market Segmentation In The Intravenous Iron Drugs Market?

The intravenous iron drugs market segmentation includes:

1 By Product Type: Iron Dextran, Iron Sucrose, Ferric Carboxymaltose, Other Product Types

2 By Indication: Chronic Kidney Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Cancer, Other Diseases

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

The subsegments include, Iron Dextran split into Low Molecular Weight Iron Dextran, High Molecular Weight Iron Dextran, Iron Sucrose split into Standard Iron Sucrose Injection, Iron Sucrose Complex and Ferric Carboxymaltose split into Single-Dose Ferric Carboxymaltose, Multiple-Dose Ferric Carboxymaltose. Other Product Types include Ferumoxytol, Ferric Derisomaltose, Sodium Ferric Gluconate.

Where Is The Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Thriving?

In terms of regional market trends, North America was the largest market region for intravenous iron drugs in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

