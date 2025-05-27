Combat Control Foundation & Aware Defense Announce Strategic Partnership Supporting Elite Operators

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Combat Control Foundation (CCF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting U.S. Air Force Combat Controllers, announces a strategic partnership with Aware Defense. Aware is proud to honor its partnership with CCF through the inaugural Guns, Golf & Gills event at River Bend Plantation on June 5–8, 2025. This incredible event will benefit Combat Controllers, veterans, and their families, with the goal of rallying tremendous support for these incredible war heroes.This one-of-a-kind tribute event unites the community in support of the Combat Control Foundation (CCF), combining world-class experiences-demonstration team to conduct HALO insertion, execute a high-stakes hostage rescue, and exfil by helicopter, alongside a skeet shooting & tactical range challenge, a golf classic, and premier bass fishing on River Bend's 100-acre lake-all to honor and support America's war heroes.CCF's partnership aligns with Aware Defense's mission to advance the best in defense technology innovation, ensuring warfighters have the competitive edge they need to operate safely and effectively. Aware Defense advances military hearing technology with next-gen 3D scanning and biometric hearable devices. Aware delivers superior hearing protection, enhanced hearing, biometric monitoring, and precision therapeutics. Its patented 3D ear scanner ensures a perfect, comfortable fit, optimizing device performance for warfighters in high-risk environments.Andrea Dellinger, Executive Director of CCF, emphasized the impact of this partnership: 'The Combat Control Foundation proudly recognizes Aware Defense as one of our distinguished Force Multipliers - organizations that provide substantial resources essential to fulfilling our mission. Aware Defense's dedication helps provide these elite warriors and their families with the care they deserve, and we deeply appreciate their ongoing commitment to our mission.”Aware Defense is advancing hearing protection for the military with custom-fit in-ear devices that maximize comfort, performance, and safety. Powered by patented 3D ear scanning technology, each device is precision-crafted to the exact geometry of the ear. Leveraging advanced biometric innovations from Aware Custom Biometric Wearables, Aware Defense enhances operator readiness, resilience, and long-term health in the most demanding environments.Stu Booker, COO of Aware Defense and a retired Combat Controller stated,“Protecting the warfighter is at the heart of everything we do-because we believe humans are more important than hardware. Having firsthand experience, I emphasize the critical need for advanced solutions that enhance warfighter readiness and protection. The inaugural Guns, Golf & Gills event serves as a powerful platform to educate the community on the elite capabilities, sacrifices, and critical missions of Combat Controllers. It also represents our commitment to ensuring these warriors have access to cutting-edge innovation that empower them to excel in the most demanding environments.”“Combat Controllers are among the most highly trained and skilled warriors in the world-they are selfless heroes and patriots who execute some of the most demanding and dangerous missions with precision, courage, and unwavering dedication,” Sam Kellett, Jr., Owner and CEO of Aware Defense and River Bend said.“Together, we are committed to equipping our nation's top operators with cutting-edge technology that can help them while training, executing their mission, and recovering post mission. But we don't stop there! We can also help these heroes with their health and wellness, while transitioning out of the military and as civilians. Partnering with CCF through the Guns, Golf & Gills event reinforces our shared commitment to care for these exceptional warriors long-term that have done so much for our country.”Aware Defense is honored to host true American heroes as guest speakers and who have served at the highest levels of special operations at this extraordinary event. Dan Schilling, a retired USAF Lieutenant Colonel, Special Tactics Officer, Combat Controller, war hero, and New York Times bestselling author of Alone at Dawn, shares the inspiring story of MSgt John A. Chapman-the recipient of the Medal of Honor whose extraordinary valor was captured on film. Justin Day, a decorated retired Combat Controller honored by the President for his bravery in Afghanistan, provides a firsthand account of courage and sacrifice on the battlefield. Michael Lamonica, a retired Chief Master Sergeant and seasoned USAF Combat Controller, offers an in-depth look at the pivotal role and primary mission of Special Tactics Combat Controllers in modern warfare. Their stories of heroism, resilience, and dedication serve as a powerful tribute to the elite warriors who operate in the shadows to protect our nation.###About Combat Control FoundationThe Combat Control Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves all generations of U.S. Air Force Combat Controllers, their families, and the broader special operations community. Through their "First There" programs, they focus on initiatives that provide crucial support and care to those who've served in some of the military's most demanding roles. For more information, visit: CombatControlFoundationAbout Aware DefenseAware Defense, a subsidiary of Aware Custom Biometric Wearables, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and its Aware Hearable lab is in San Diego, CA. As a leading innovator in custom in-ear technology, Aware specializes in hearing protection, enhanced hearing, continuous biometric monitoring, and precision therapeutics. Leveraging the capabilities of its patented 3D ear scanner, Aware's in-ear devices boast a perfect custom fit that is uniquely comfortable and optimizes the performance of each device. Groundbreaking in-ear solutions include the Aware Hearable for continuous biometric monitoring with electroencephalogram (EEG), photoplethysmogram (PPG), heart rate (EKG/ECG), core temperature, and bioimpedance. Named one of the Top 12 Health Techpreneurs of 2024 in the 16th Healthcare Innovation World Cup, Aware is a leading innovator in custom in-ear technology. Proudly U.S.-based, Aware serves a diverse range of healthcare, military, and industrial sectors. Journal of Neural EngineeringFor media inquiries:Combat Control FoundationJohn HillDigital Multimedia & Data Manager210.204.6863 | ...

