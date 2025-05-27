403
Škoda Launches the New Octavia in the Middle East, Elevating Everyday Driving
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Škoda has officially announced the highly anticipated arrival of the new Octavia model in Oman, a bold evolution of the brand’s global best-seller with enhanced design, functionality, and sustainability. With over seven million units sold worldwide, the Octavia, the embodiment of high-quality European engineering and craftsmanship, continues to anchor Škoda’s line-up, offering ideal interior, boot and storage space with simply clever features throughout the cabin.
Available in four distinct trims – Essence, Selection, Sportline and the sporty range-topper RS - this new model features a sharper design language, smarter technology, and even more dynamic performance, tailored to meet the evolving expectations of drivers across the region.
The new Octavia’s exterior reflects subtle yet impactful enhancements. Revised front and rear aprons, a reimagined Škoda grille, and second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights contribute to a more confident, contemporary look. These advanced headlights feature 36 matrix segments for improved illumination, while animated LED rear lights add a striking visual signature on the Sportline and RS variants. A refreshed alloy wheel portfolio includes bold new designs up to 19 inches, including Sportline-exclusive Vega and RS-specific Elias wheels in anthracite. The colour palette comprises nine exterior paint options, with Mamba Green reserved for the Sportline and RS trims, enabling greater personalisation.
Inside, the Octavia sets a new benchmark with its commitment to premium comfort and eco-conscious materials. A 13-inch infotainment display makes its debut, complemented by a newly redesigned 10-inch Digital Display that replaces analogue dials as standard across the range. Enhanced USB-C ports now provide 45W fast charging, while the upgraded Phone Box delivers 15W wireless charging with integrated cooling. Passengers enjoy increased comfort and mindful design, with seat upholstery incorporating recycled materials and sustainably tanned leather. Features such as dual-zone Climatronic, enhanced KESSY keyless entry, and Simply Clever additions — including a new rear storage box and a sustainably sourced umbrella — complete the thoughtfully upgraded cabin.
Powertrains That Combine Efficiency and Excitement
The new Octavia range features two turbocharged petrol engines that strike the perfect balance between efficiency and performance. The 1.4 TSI engine delivers 150 hp through an 8-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth, responsive performance ideal for everyday driving. Remarkably efficient, the 1.4 TSI achieves fuel consumption as low as 5.6 litres per 100 km, offering drivers both spirited dynamics and long-distance economy in one Simply Clever package.
For those seeking a more exhilarating experience, the range-topping Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0 TSI engine that produces 265 hp and 370 Nm of torque. Paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission, the RS accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h. With progressive steering, a VAQ limited-slip differential, and a sport suspension lowered by 15 millimetres, the RS offers dynamic handling, outstanding traction, and a level of driving enjoyment that stands out in the segment.
Advanced Safety That Inspires Confidence
The new Octavia also raises the bar for safety. The addition of Attention and Drowsiness Assist provides more intelligent monitoring of driver alertness while advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control will be available later this year. With up to seven airbags, enhanced camera-based assistance systems, and advanced emergency braking, the Octavia reinforces its five-star Euro NCAP rating and stands among the safest sedans in its segment
Simply Clever Features for Everyday Comfort
The Octavia continues to lead in everyday practicality, thanks to Škoda’s signature Simply Clever innovations. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, the Octavia can be equipped with wireless phone charging with active ventilation ensuring the device stays cool and powered, while multiple fast-charging charging ports, including one in the rear-view mirror, keep everyone connected on the go. Additional thoughtful features such as a reversible boot mat, a fully sustainable integrated umbrella in the passenger door and a removable waste bin in the door panel, ensure the Octavia is always ready for real-life demands—whether on the school run or a weekend getaway.
Heritage and Future in Harmony
As Škoda celebrates its 130th anniversary this year, the Octavia continues to stand as a key pillar of the brand’s global success since the modern version’s debut in 1996. With a presence in over 60 markets, It remains one of the top-selling models in seven European countries and a consistent winner of prestigious automotive accolades.
Lukáš Honzák, Managing Director of Škoda Middle East, commented: “The launch of the new Octavia represents another important step for the brand in our Middle East journey. For the first time, we’re introducing new entry-level trims that will make the Octavia accessible to an even wider audience, including price-sensitive customers and businesses seeking fleet solutions. All without compromising safety, comfort, or design, something that will resonate with our customers here who value innovation, reliability, and refined European engineering. Meanwhile, at the top of the range the Octavia RS continues to lead with its bold design, impressive performance, and confident drive. As a halo model for the brand in this region, the Octavia RS really sits in a category of its own.”
With its refreshed design, forward-thinking technology, enhanced safety, and commitment to sustainability, the new Škoda Octavia sets a new standard for everyday driving in Oman. Whether chosen for its practicality, performance, or premium features, the Octavia continues to embody Škoda’s promise of delivering accessible, intelligent mobility — now more refined and future-ready than ever before.
Škoda Auto
› is successfully steering through the new decade with the Next Level – Škoda Strategy 2030.
› aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030 with an attractive line-up in the entry-level segments and additional e-models.
› effectively leverages existing potential in important growth markets such as India, North Africa, Vietnam and the ASEAN region.
› currently offers its customers twelve passenger-car series: the Fabia, Scala, Octavia and Superb as well as the Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq, Elroq, Enyaq, Slavia, Kylaq and Kushaq.
› delivered over 926,000 vehicles to customers around the world in 2024.
› has been a member of the Volkswagen Group for 30 years. The Volkswagen Group is one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers in the world.
› is part of the Brand Group CORE – the organisational merger of the Volkswagen Group's volume brands – to achieve joint growth and to significantly increase the overall efficiency of the five-volume brands
› independently manufactures and develops components such as MEB battery systems, engines and transmissions as part of the Volkswagen Group; these components are also used in vehicles of other Group brands.
› operates at three sites in the Czech Republic; has additional production capacity in China, Slovakia and India primarily through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine with a local partner.
› employs approximately 40,000 people globally and is active in around 100 markets.
