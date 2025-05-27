EBM-Peek Freans Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Youtube Series“Piper Ki Duniya” A Game-Changer In Children's Digital Storytelling

What happens when a heritage brand embraces next-generation technology? The result is“Piper Ki Duniya (World of Piper),” a genre-defining, AI-curated animated YouTube series that is reshaping digital content for young audiences. At the heart of this innovative series lies a reimagined Pied Piper - no longer a traditional storybook character, but a dynamic, AI-enhanced 3D personality designed to connect deeply with today's children.

The series is the brainchild of Peek Freans Young Pipers Club, a platform developed especially for children. Built on proprietary AI models trained to understand storytelling, emotional intelligence, and child psychology,“Piper Ki Duniya” sets a new benchmark in values-driven entertainment for children aged 4 to 12. With every episode delivering concise, emotionally resonant lessons - ranging from empathy and patience to kindness and generosity - the series is redefining what meaningful screen time looks like for the digital-native generation.



Surpassed 100,000 YouTube subscribers in under four weeks

Received YouTube's Silver Play Button - a first in its category

Earned over 13 million organic views in 4 weeks Became Pakistan's fastest-growing branded youth channel

Premiered during Ramadan on ARY Digital and hosted on the Peek Freans Young Pipers' Club YouTube channel, the series achieved viral engagement and strong cultural resonance, becoming a standout success in branded entertainment.

“We didn't want to follow trends - we aimed to set them,” said“From scripting to design, every frame was engineered to be inclusive, intuitive, and engaging. Piper Ki Duniya is not just another digital series -it's a bold reimagining of brand legacy through the lens of innovation, crafted to resonate with today's youth while staying rooted in our core values.”

With a longstanding mission of nourishing lives, hearts, and communities through joyful food experiences, EBM is now extending its purpose into the digital storytelling space.“Piper Ki Duniya” stands as a testament to how Peek Freans, a legacy brand, can lead the cultural evolution by merging tradition with technology to educate, entertain, and inspire the next generation.

