Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EBM-Peek Freans Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Youtube Series“Piper Ki Duniya” A Game-Changer In Children's Digital Storytelling

EBM-Peek Freans Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Youtube Series“Piper Ki Duniya” A Game-Changer In Children's Digital Storytelling


2025-05-27 05:00:17
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) EBM-Peek Freans Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered YouTube Series“Piper Ki Duniya” – A Game-Changer in Children's Digital Storytelling


Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 27, 2025: What happens when a heritage brand embraces next-generation technology? The result is“Piper Ki Duniya (World of Piper),” a genre-defining, AI-curated animated YouTube series that is reshaping digital content for young audiences. At the heart of this innovative series lies a reimagined Pied Piper - no longer a traditional storybook character, but a dynamic, AI-enhanced 3D personality designed to connect deeply with today's children.

The series is the brainchild of Peek Freans Young Pipers Club, a platform developed especially for children. Built on proprietary AI models trained to understand storytelling, emotional intelligence, and child psychology,“Piper Ki Duniya” sets a new benchmark in values-driven entertainment for children aged 4 to 12. With every episode delivering concise, emotionally resonant lessons - ranging from empathy and patience to kindness and generosity - the series is redefining what meaningful screen time looks like for the digital-native generation.

Key highlights of the launch:

  • Surpassed 100,000 YouTube subscribers in under four weeks
  • Received YouTube's Silver Play Button - a first in its category
  • Earned over 13 million organic views in 4 weeks
  • Became Pakistan's fastest-growing branded youth channel

Premiered during Ramadan on ARY Digital and hosted on the Peek Freans Young Pipers' Club YouTube channel, the series achieved viral engagement and strong cultural resonance, becoming a standout success in branded entertainment.

“We didn't want to follow trends - we aimed to set them,” said Mr. Shahzain Munir, Executive Director at EBM. “From scripting to design, every frame was engineered to be inclusive, intuitive, and engaging. Piper Ki Duniya is not just another digital series -it's a bold reimagining of brand legacy through the lens of innovation, crafted to resonate with today's youth while staying rooted in our core values.”

With a longstanding mission of nourishing lives, hearts, and communities through joyful food experiences, EBM is now extending its purpose into the digital storytelling space.“Piper Ki Duniya” stands as a testament to how Peek Freans, a legacy brand, can lead the cultural evolution by merging tradition with technology to educate, entertain, and inspire the next generation.

Credits
Creative & Marketing: Singularity Marketing
AI Video Creation Expert: Cut Shut Studio
AI Tools: Leonardo AI, Flux AI, Runway ML, Midjourney

Watch the series: Peek Freans Young Piper's Club – YouTube
Watch one of the most popular episode: Sami Learns About Sharing And Being Kind To Others From RUMI | Piper Ki Duniya | Episode 4

MENAFN27052025005446012082ID1109598900

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search