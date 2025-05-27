403
EBM-Peek Freans Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Youtube Series“Piper Ki Duniya” A Game-Changer In Children's Digital Storytelling
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) EBM-Peek Freans Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered YouTube Series“Piper Ki Duniya” – A Game-Changer in Children's Digital Storytelling
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 27, 2025: What happens when a heritage brand embraces next-generation technology? The result is“Piper Ki Duniya (World of Piper),” a genre-defining, AI-curated animated YouTube series that is reshaping digital content for young audiences. At the heart of this innovative series lies a reimagined Pied Piper - no longer a traditional storybook character, but a dynamic, AI-enhanced 3D personality designed to connect deeply with today's children. The series is the brainchild of Peek Freans Young Pipers Club, a platform developed especially for children. Built on proprietary AI models trained to understand storytelling, emotional intelligence, and child psychology,“Piper Ki Duniya” sets a new benchmark in values-driven entertainment for children aged 4 to 12. With every episode delivering concise, emotionally resonant lessons - ranging from empathy and patience to kindness and generosity - the series is redefining what meaningful screen time looks like for the digital-native generation. Key highlights of the launch:
Creative & Marketing: Singularity Marketing
AI Video Creation Expert: Cut Shut Studio
AI Tools: Leonardo AI, Flux AI, Runway ML, Midjourney Watch the series: Peek Freans Young Piper's Club – YouTube
Watch one of the most popular episode: Sami Learns About Sharing And Being Kind To Others From RUMI | Piper Ki Duniya | Episode 4
