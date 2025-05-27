Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Launches Probe in Massive Agricultural Subsidy Scam in Greece


2025-05-27 03:38:46
(MENAFN) The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has initiated a sweeping investigation into large-scale fraud involving EU agricultural subsidies in Greece, according to reports from local media on Monday.

At the center of the inquiry is Greece’s Organization for Payments and Control of Community Aid Guidance and Guarantees (OPEKEPE), which is responsible for distributing EU farming funds. As reported by a local media outlet, the EPPO is uncovering an extensive scheme where bogus claims for non-existent pasturelands were used to siphon off EU subsidies.

The investigation has revealed numerous instances where individuals allegedly received EU funds for farmland they neither owned nor leased—and in some cases, for agricultural operations that were never conducted at all. This fraudulent activity reportedly diverted funds away from legitimate farmers, denying them subsidies they were rightfully owed.

Speaking to the newspaper, EPPO spokesperson Tine Hollevoet accused OPEKEPE President Nikos Salatas of “actions aimed at obstructing the investigation.”

In a public statement, OPEKEPE claimed it was fully cooperating with the EPPO. However, the EPPO countered with a sharply critical response, accusing the agency of hindering the probe and implying that the misconduct may be systemic.

OPEKEPE has demanded a retraction of the EPPO’s allegations within 48 hours and threatened legal action to defend its reputation.

Shortly after tensions escalated, Greece’s Ministry of Rural Development announced the dismissal of Salatas, citing the need to protect the public interest.

Despite his removal, Salatas, who had only held the role since late January, refused to step down voluntarily. According to the report, he claimed he was acting to preserve the organization’s credibility.

