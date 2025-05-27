403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EPPO Investigates Agricultural Subsidy Fraud in Greece
(MENAFN) The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), an autonomous institution within the European Union, has commenced a formal inquiry into alleged large-scale misuse of agricultural aid in Greece, based on reports from Greek news outlets on Monday.
The examination targets Greece’s Organization for Payments and Control of Community Aid Guidance and Guarantees (OPEKEPE), the body responsible for managing EU farming subsidies within the country.
As reported by a Greek newspaper, authorities uncovered a broad scheme involving deceptive claims of grazing land to illicitly obtain funds from the European Union.
According to EPPO findings, several individuals allegedly secured financial support from the EU by submitting false claims for land they did not possess or rent, and for farming operations they never carried out.
This widespread deceit reportedly resulted in genuine agricultural producers being unfairly denied access to subsidies they were entitled to receive.
In an interview with the newspaper, EPPO representative Tine Hollevoet accused OPEKEPE’s president, Nikos Salatas, of engaging in “actions aimed at obstructing the investigation.”
Although OPEKEPE released a public announcement pledging full collaboration with the inquiry, the EPPO countered with a forceful declaration, accusing the Greek organization of impeding the process and implying the existence of entrenched fraudulent behavior.
OPEKEPE reacted by demanding the EPPO withdraw its accusations within 48 hours and threatened to pursue legal measures to defend its credibility.
Soon after, the Greek Ministry of Rural Development announced that Salatas had been relieved of his duties, citing the need to prioritize the public good.
The examination targets Greece’s Organization for Payments and Control of Community Aid Guidance and Guarantees (OPEKEPE), the body responsible for managing EU farming subsidies within the country.
As reported by a Greek newspaper, authorities uncovered a broad scheme involving deceptive claims of grazing land to illicitly obtain funds from the European Union.
According to EPPO findings, several individuals allegedly secured financial support from the EU by submitting false claims for land they did not possess or rent, and for farming operations they never carried out.
This widespread deceit reportedly resulted in genuine agricultural producers being unfairly denied access to subsidies they were entitled to receive.
In an interview with the newspaper, EPPO representative Tine Hollevoet accused OPEKEPE’s president, Nikos Salatas, of engaging in “actions aimed at obstructing the investigation.”
Although OPEKEPE released a public announcement pledging full collaboration with the inquiry, the EPPO countered with a forceful declaration, accusing the Greek organization of impeding the process and implying the existence of entrenched fraudulent behavior.
OPEKEPE reacted by demanding the EPPO withdraw its accusations within 48 hours and threatened to pursue legal measures to defend its credibility.
Soon after, the Greek Ministry of Rural Development announced that Salatas had been relieved of his duties, citing the need to prioritize the public good.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment