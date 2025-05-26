Ronaldo Says Chapter Over After Al Nassr Miss Out On ACL Spot

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked intense speculation about his future after posting a message on social media that alluded to a "chapter being over" following Al Nassr's final matchday loss to Al Fateh.

The loss confirmed that Al Nassr would appearing in the AFC Champions League Elite next season; the top tournament for football clubs in Asia.

Late Monday night, Ronaldo tweeted:“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

The post has fueled rumors that his spell with the Saudi Pro League club was finished, with football websites like Goal claiming the Portuguese was "hinting he won't play for his current side again," while stating that his contract is due to expire this summer.

Ronaldo, 40, joined Al Nassr in January 2023 on a record-breaking contract, scoring 99 goals in 111 appearances and helping raise the profile of Saudi football internationally.