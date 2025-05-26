Ronaldo Says Chapter Over After Al Nassr Miss Out On ACL Spot
Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked intense speculation about his future after posting a message on social media that alluded to a "chapter being over" following Al Nassr's final matchday loss to Al Fateh.
The loss confirmed that Al Nassr would appearing in the AFC Champions League Elite next season; the top tournament for football clubs in Asia.
Late Monday night, Ronaldo tweeted:“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”
The post has fueled rumors that his spell with the Saudi Pro League club was finished, with football websites like Goal claiming the Portuguese was "hinting he won't play for his current side again," while stating that his contract is due to expire this summer.
Ronaldo, 40, joined Al Nassr in January 2023 on a record-breaking contract, scoring 99 goals in 111 appearances and helping raise the profile of Saudi football internationally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment