Trump says Putin ‘has gone absolutely crazy for no reason’
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has condemned Russia’s recent missile strikes on Ukrainian military targets, claiming they were launched “for no reason at all.” His remarks came after Russia responded to a surge in Ukrainian drone attacks, which saw over 764 UAVs intercepted within just four days. Among the incidents, a swarm of drones reportedly passed near President Vladimir Putin’s helicopter while he was visiting Russia’s Kursk Region.
Following the attacks, Moscow struck drone and missile production facilities in Kiev on Saturday and targeted additional Ukrainian military infrastructure on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was “surprised” by Russia’s actions during ongoing negotiations. “I don’t like what Putin is doing,” he said. “Something has happened to him. He’s gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump added on Truth Social, insisting the missile strikes had no justification.
Trump also criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, referring to his frustration over Washington’s muted reaction to the Russian offensive. Trump warned Zelensky against making inflammatory remarks, stating that the Ukrainian leader’s comments “only cause more problems.” Trump again emphasized that the conflict is “not his war.”
Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of escalating drone incursions to sabotage U.S.-led peace efforts. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that certain European powers — notably the UK, France, Germany, and EU leaders — are fueling the conflict by backing Kiev.
In a related development, Russia and Ukraine carried out a large-scale prisoner exchange following negotiations in Türkiye. Lavrov noted that both parties plan to exchange draft ceasefire proposals in the aftermath of the swap.
