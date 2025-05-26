403
Beko’s Coach Addresses EuroLeague Title Victory
(MENAFN) Fenerbahce Beko's head coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, and standout player Nigel Hayes-Davis, who earned the title of 2025 EuroLeague Final Four MVP, spoke to the media in a post-match press conference following their commanding 81–70 victory over Monaco in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final on Sunday, which secured their championship crown.
Hayes-Davis expressed uncertainty about how he would feel following the triumph, reflecting on the emotional complexity of the moment.
“I believed all year, especially last month, we had what it took to win. When you do it over and over, you get numb to it. So I've seen it so many times in my mind…It’s good to see my teammates happy, staff happy, everyone happy. I'm relishing the moment of the entire family being happy." His remarks emphasized a sense of fulfillment not just in victory, but in the collective joy of his team and support staff.
When asked about the famous lyrics "10% luck, 20% skill" that played during his MVP announcement, the American forward expressed a differing viewpoint. “I disagree with the percentages. In games like this, it's 90% effort…” he explained.
He elaborated that their focus going into the match was on matching or exceeding Monaco’s intensity. “The first thing that was mentioned (before the game) was if we don't match or exceed Monaco's physicality and effort, we won't have a chance…” Hayes-Davis credited the team’s depth and resilience, highlighting the contribution of every player, even those who played just a few minutes.
“At the end of 40 minutes, the winner is the champion,” he concluded.
In a light-hearted conclusion to the press conference, Hayes-Davis playfully doused Coach Jasikevicius with water after the Lithuanian jokingly told him, “you were okay.”
The coach responded with sarcasm, quipping, “That's the problem with the new generation.
They don't know how to celebrate,” adding a humorous note to a night of hard-earned celebration.
