60 Percent of Japanese Expect Rice Prices to Drop After Koizumi's Appointment
(MENAFN) Nearly six in ten Japanese citizens expect rice prices to fall following Shinjiro Koizumi’s appointment as Minister of Agriculture, a new poll conducted by a news agency reveals.
Koizumi steps into the role after the resignation of former minister Taku Eto, who drew intense backlash for admitting he never purchases rice because supporters provide him with enough.
His controversial remark came at a time when rice prices have soared to historic highs, doubling over the past year despite government stabilization efforts.
In response, Koizumi has pledged swift action, including plans to reduce prices to the 2,000-yen mark—roughly 14 U.S. dollars—by directly distributing surplus rice to retailers.
The news agency survey also found public approval for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s Cabinet has increased to 31.7 percent. However, a majority of 52.6 percent still express disapproval.
Looking ahead to the upcoming upper house election, 28.6 percent of respondents intend to vote for the ruling party. The Democratic Party for the People holds support from 14.3 percent, while the Constitutional Democratic Party trails slightly with 13.6 percent.
